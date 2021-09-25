Flamenco star Miguel Poveda to perform at Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation

Flamenco singer Miguel Poveda will perform at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi.

The Spanish star will take to the stage on October 7, performing works spanning his three-decade career, including his latest album El Timepo Pasa Volando.

This will be a landmark performance as events at the venue have been on hold since March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is now promising to deliver a diverse series of performances at the Cultural Foundation, with a full line-up set to be announced soon.

Poveda is renowned for his virtuosity and adherence to the flamenco tradition. Born in Barcelona, he made his public debut at the age of 15 and established himself as one to watch following a four-prize haul at the 1993 Festival Nacional del Cante de las Minas.

The feat made national headlines as the Catalan singer didn't hail from Spain's Andalusian and Gipsy communities, long regarded as the leading purveyors of flamenco.

Poveda went on to extend his reach with a star turn in the 1994 film La teta y la luna, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, followed by his well-received debut album Viento del Este in 1995.

Subsequent releases found further acclaim, with 1998's Suena Flamenco and 2006's Tierra de Calma nominated for Best Flamenco Album in the Latin Grammys.

The show starts at 8pm; tickets are from Dh100 at culturalfoundation.ae

Flamenco is all about feeling

Poveda's show will come on the back of an appearance by fellow Spanish flamenco star Farruquito in Dubai, with the dancer performing two concerts at Dubai Opera on Thursday and Friday.

Speaking to The National, Farruquito, real name Juan Manuel Fernandez Montoya, promises a show representing the essence of flamenco music.

"The beautiful thing about the art form is you don't have to be overtly familiar with it to feel it," he says. "Flamenco is not about understanding but about emotion and that direct communication with the audience.

“Both I and the audience feed off each other and this is why not every flamenco concert is the same."

Both shows begin at 8pm; tickets from Dh250 at dubaiopera.com