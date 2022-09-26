Mysk Moon Retreat: luxury Sharjah glamping resort to reopen in October

Luxury resort Mysk Moon Retreat in Sharjah will reopen for the winter season on October 1.

The eco-friendly resort, which opened last October, is located in the Mleiha desert, close to Mleiha Archaeological Centre and offers a luxury glamping experience.

It has 10 domes with private pools, four family tents with private pools and two single-bed tents. Each unit is self-sufficient and fitted with all the amenities, which include a private barbecue area, lobby and common area.

It also offers guests plenty of experiences, from day-trekking, horseback riding, dune bashing and paragliding to an evening of star gazing. The resort promises guests “true Arabian hospitality inspired by the traditions and culture of various countries along the Silk Route”.

All bookings made before the end of September for stays between October 1 and 15 will receive a 25 per cent early bird discount. Prices start at Dh1,620 per night ($441) excluding taxes.

The Mysk Moon Retreat is part of Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection brand, managed by Mysk Hotels by Shaza, which includes the Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba, Mysk Al Faya Retreat in Sharjah and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in the heart of the Al Badayer desert. Together, the resorts cover a total land space of more than 12 million square-metres across Sharjah’s western, central and eastern regions.

Visitors planning a trip to any of Mysk Moon Retreat's sister resorts during October will be offered a 30 per cent discount for bookings made 10 days prior to arrival.

More information is available at myskhotels.com

