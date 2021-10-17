See inside Sharjah's new Mysk Moon Retreat, plus four luxury projects to open in emirate

If a staycation set in the rugged desert landscapes of Mleiha is on your to-do this winter, you’re in luck: luxury resort Mysk Moon Retreat in Sharjah is now open and welcoming guests.

The new eco-friendly resort offers a luxury glamping experience. It has 10 domes with private pools, four family tents with private pools and two single-bed tents. Each unit is self-sufficient and fitted with all the amenities, which includes a private barbecue area, lobby and common area.

The property, developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), will also feature a restaurant and cafe, and give visitors a chance to enjoy a range of outdoor experiences such as trekking and dune bashing. Prices start at Dh1,770 ($482) in November.

Each unit at Mysk Moon Retreat is fitted with all essential amenities

The Mysk Moon Retreat is part of Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection brand, managed by Mysk Hotels by Shaza, which includes the Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba, Mysk Al Faya Retreat in Sharjah and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in the heart of the Al Badayer desert.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty to look forward to in the emirate as Shurooq has also unveiled four new luxury hospitality projects, coming up in Sharjah’s central and eastern regions:

Al Jabal Resort

The property is located between Khor Fakkan Beach and Luluya Beach, overlooking the waters of Soueifa Beach. It will comprise 45 eco-friendly units with the choice of one, two and three bedrooms, as well as a private royal suite with a swimming pool. It will also feature a restaurant, gym, kids' play zone, reception and lobby. The resort is scheduled to be completed by March 2022.

Al Bridi Resort and Petting Zoo

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman of Shurooq, said this project is expected to start at the end of the year. It is being developed in partnership with the Environment & Protected Areas Authority, as part of the Sharjah Safari project, the largest safari in the world outside Africa. Shurooq has also started developing Al Dhaid Farm, the city’s first petting zoo experience, near the Flag Square in Al Dhaid, which will feature a wide range of entertainment activities and experiences for families and children.

Five-star luxury hotel and water park in Khor Fakkan

A new hospitality project is also in the works in Khor Fakkan, opposite the Khor Fakkan Port. The project will feature 75 luxurious units, UAE’s first water park in the east coast, a shopping complex, restaurant, gym, spa, marina and residential units.

Five-star hotel in the city of Kalba

A 12,500-square-metre hotel will open in Kalba, in the vicinity of the region’s renowned diving locations. It will have 80 rooms, and two restaurants including a cafe in the lobby, a gym, spa, swimming pool and meeting halls.

Expansion of Mysk Kingfisher Retreat and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat

Finally, Shurooq has announced expansion operations for both Mysk Kingfisher Retreat and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat, in response to the growing demand.

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat will house 20 new luxury tents, varying between four-bedroom and two-bedroom units, and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat will house 15 new tents in addition to an outdoor swimming pool.

