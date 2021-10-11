World’s first Warner Bros hotel opening in Abu Dhabi next month

The world’s first Warner Bros-branded hotel will open in Abu Dhabi in November.

November 11 is the opening date set for The WB Abu Dhabi, operated by Hilton under the Curio Collection brand.

The 257-room hotel is located directly opposite Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi theme park on Yas Island, the world's largest indoor theme park.

Guests checking in to the new hotel can expect to see their favourite stories and characters from Warner Bros brought to life via a journey through film and television that starts from the moment they arrive.

The WB Abu Dhabi hotel will welcome guests with digital screens spanning the height of the eight-storey building, playing original content created for the hotel.

A king room at The WB Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros hotel. Photo: Hilton, Warner Bros, Miral

A Friends fountain inspired by the hit sitcom will be the first thing visitors pass on their way to the hotel lobby, which is filled with curated artwork, props and costumes from Warner Bros films and TV shows.

Guests should keep an eye out for some of their favourite characters such as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck who are likely to be spotted during a stay at the hotel.

Each of the rooms has unique elements, including artwork inspired by three themes. The first theme, “From Script to Screen”, highlights standout moments from Warner Bros’ films and shows. The second theme, “Artist Confidential”, celebrates a variety of talent in front of and behind the camera in some of Warner Bros' favourite productions. The third theme, “The Vault”, will depict some rarely seen images from the company's most memorable archives.

The WB Abu Dhabi will also have five restaurants, including Sidekicks, The Director’s Club and The Overlook, a lounge with an infinity pool and 360-degree views over the island, theme park and the Arabian Gulf.

Little touches such as the piano from Westworld playing a familiar tune as guests dine, or children being able to call their favourite Looney Tunes characters for room service treats that will be delivered by Bugs Bunny, make this hotel something special.

“Opening the doors to the first-ever Warner Bros branded hotel is a moment that we have long dreamt of, and it’s truly magnificent,” said Pam Lifford, president of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences. "The Warner Bros Themed Entertainment team and our incredible partners at Miral and Hilton, designed this with fans in mind and have curated an outstanding hospitality experience that gives guests from around the world a unique way to further connect with the iconic Warner Bros brands, franchises and characters they love."

As well as being within walking distance of Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, the hotel has plenty of other leisure facilities for guests to enjoy.

The WB Abu Dhabi is almost ready to welcome guests. Photo: WB Abu Dhabi

There's a family pool area, a children's club, a high-tech fitness centre and a spa, which will be the ideal place to unwind after a day exploring the six immersive lands at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

The WB hotel will also have The Prop Shop, where guests can purchase a souvenir from a collection of artworks and props, to take home a little piece of Warner Bros history.

The hotel is the second of three earmarked for the island by Hilton, after the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island opened to guests earlier this year.

“We look forward to The WB Hotel joining our Curio Collection soon, following on from Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island as the second of our three hotels to be opening on Yas Island with Miral,” said Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president for Middle East Africa and Turkey at Hilton.