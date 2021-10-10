Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi gets two new DC supervillains

Two of Batman’s most vicious adversaries have made their way to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, marking the spooky month at the indoor theme park with DC flair.

The Penguin and Scarecrow can now both be spotted in the park’s Gotham City section. Guests will be able to interact with the characters and take photographs with them.

The supervillains come as part of Warner Bros World’s Spooky Season celebrations, which run throughout the month of October.

Every week, the two characters will be featured with a motley group of other DC criminal masterminds including Joker, Harley Quinn, Riddler and Catwoman, during Frightful Fridays, an event that leaves Gotham City in complete control of the bad guys.

Known as the Master of Fear, the Scarecrow is a former psychology professor who uses hallucinatory toxins and psychological tactics to take advantage of his victims’ fears. The villain was portrayed by Cillian Murphy on screen in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

The Penguin has a different modus operandi. Otherwise known as Oswald Cobblepot, the self-proclaimed Gentleman of Crime sports a full tuxedo complete with a top hat and monocle. He also carries an umbrella, which is often a disguised sword or gun.

One of Batman’s most prevailing adversaries, The Penguin has been portrayed numerous times on film, most notably by Danny DeVito in the 1992 Batman Returns and by Robin Lord Taylor in the series Gotham. Colin Farrell will also be taking up the role in the coming Matt Reeves reboot The Batman.

Warner Bros World will also have a number of Covid-19 safety measures in place. All guests aged 16 and above are required to provide proof of full vaccination status and a green pass on the Al Hosn app, as well as undergo a mandatory facial scan screening to enter. Face masks must be worn at all times.

More information is available at www.wbworldabudhabi.com