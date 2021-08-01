Khor Fakkan’s stunning mountaintop viewpoint attracts 50,000 visitors over Eid Al Adha

The latest attraction to open in Sharjah attracted tens of thousands of visitors during Eid Al Adha alone.

Al Suhub – a mountaintop destination overlooking Khor Fakkan – drew at least 50,000 people over the holiday, state news agency Wam reported.

Almost 600 metres above sea level, the observation point offers panoramic views of the UAE’s east coast and the Gulf of Oman.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, opened the venue last month.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 The Al Suhub rest complex offers panoramic views of Khor Fakkan. (Courtesy: Sharjah Government Department of Town Planning and Survey)

Ayman Al Naqbi, director of planning and surveying in Khor Fakkan, said the number of people visiting the city had doubled in recent years because several tourist attractions had opened there.

They include a Roman-inspired amphitheatre and huge waterfall, which opened on the Corniche last December.

A new heritage area with a canal, hotel and traditional-style souq has also come to life, and trails are being constructed to encourage hiking.

One three-kilometre mountain path leads walkers to the recently redeveloped Rafisah Dam. A second route, once complete, will reach Jebel Al Sheikh Tower.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

if you go The flights Flydubai flies to Podgorica or nearby Tivat via Sarajevo from Dh2,155 return including taxes. Turkish Airlines flies from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Podgorica via Istanbul; alternatively, fly with Flydubai from Dubai to Belgrade and take a short flight with Montenegro Air to Podgorica. Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Podgorica via Belgrade. Flights cost from about Dh3,000 return including taxes. There are buses from Podgorica to Plav. The tour While you can apply for a permit for the route yourself, it’s best to travel with an agency that will arrange it for you. These include Zbulo in Albania (www.zbulo.org) or Zalaz in Montenegro (www.zalaz.me).

Haemoglobin disorders explained Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

If you go The flights

