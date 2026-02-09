President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Gaza peace with Egypt's El Sisi

President Sheikh Mohamed received Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on a fraternal visit to the UAE on Monday.

During the meeting, the two men stressed the importance of progressing with the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and allowing the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid without obstacles, state news agency Wam reported.

They also highlighted the importance of pushing towards a just and comprehensive peace process in the region based on the two-state solution. They then focused on aspects of co-operation, particularly in the developmental and economic fields.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr El Sisi later visited the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence for a tour. They were briefed on its academic programmes and innovations, as well as plans for the future.

Mr El Sisi left the country at the conclusion of his visit, with Sheikh Mohamed bidding him farewell at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Constructive ties

The leaders meet regularly in the Emirates and Egypt to consolidate a decades-long friendship between the countries.

Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Egypt last August, where he held talks with Mr El Sisi. Before that, in June 2025 the leaders discussed the need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza during high-level talks in Abu Dhabi.

August's talks were a sign of the depth of the relationship between the two countries, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.

The visit underscored the strength of relations and the importance of joint co-ordination between Cairo and the UAE on priority matters, said Mr Madbouly, state news agency Wam reported at the time.

“Co-operation between Egypt and the UAE continues to grow in vital areas, including energy, investment and economic development, affirming continuing work to strengthen and expand its horizons in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries and supports comprehensive development plans in the region,” he said.

In November 2024, the UAE and Egypt signed preliminary agreements to develop several large-scale renewable energy projects in the North African country as they deepened economic ties.