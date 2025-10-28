The UAE's 27 best camping and glamping spots

Winter is on the horizon. The season is the perfect time of year to get out and embrace the Arabian Desert and what better way to do so than with a camping or glamping trip?

Whether you're an adventure seeker happy to rock up with your own supplies or prefer a glamping option where everything is taken care of for you, there are several options around the country to choose from.

Here are 27 of the best places to spend a night under the stars in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi

Arabian Nights Village

Arabian Nights Village offers a traditional glamping experience. Photo: Arabian Nights Village.

Nestled in the Razeen area of Al Khatim, this secluded spot offers a desert stay surrounded by rolling dunes and ghaf trees and comes with amazing Arabian sunsets. There's a host of accommodation options – from an Arabian sand house to a traditional Bedouin tent. All accommodation includes air conditioning and eco-friendly bathroom essentials, and the resort has an on-site restaurant and landscaped swimming pool.

Rates start at Dh1,330

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

For perfect sand dune vistas under an inky sky, Qasr Al Sarab's Camp Nujum experience is a must. Guests can sleep in Bedouin-style tents deep among the dunes – which are reached on camelback or 4x4 drop-off. Part of the vast Empty Quarter, expect miles and miles of uninhabited sand, as well as very little light pollution, making it a great stargazing spot. This is next-level camping with a welcome majlis area stocked with Arabic coffee and dates, tented rooms overlooking the dunes and authentic Emirati dining. Next morning, embrace the power of the sun with a morning wellness session.

Rates start at Dh10,500 per group

Jebel Hafeet Desert Park, Al Ain

This unique glamping and camping site in Jebel Hafeet Desert Park is set in the 9km park that surrounds the base of Al Ain's tallest mountain. There are four types of accommodation from spots where adventurers can book a plot and pitch their own tents to Bedouin-style tents ideal for those seeking a dose of Emirati culture. Stargazers can opt for the air-conditioned bubble or dome tents that come fully equipped and with amazing views of Jebel Hafeet. Glampers can try the deluxe lodge. The campsite is open from October to May.

Rates start at Dh315

Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah Resort

Airstream trailers are an excellent option for glamping. Photo: Tamara Clarke

Set within 45 hectares of park and reserve in the breezy coastal town of Mirfa, this glamping spot is 160km west of Abu Dhabi city, around a 90-minute drive. The nature reserve has 20 gleaming Airstream trailers and 20 converted cargo containers that are being used as cabins. The Airstreams feature a king bed with an option for a pull-out sofa, while campers can also choose between a one-bedroom cabin, which fits up to three adults, and a two-bedroom cabin for up to five adults. All cabins have their own sun deck and plunge pool, while both accommodation types feature a fully stocked kitchenette, bathroom, outdoor seating area, fire pit and grill. While all dwellings are equipped with air conditioning, campers are encouraged to use it minimally.

Rates start at Dh696

Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat

Reconnect with nature at Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat on the coast of Abu Dhabi with several camping and glamping options. Adventure seekers can pack their own sleeping bags and book a basic tent as a cosy set-up for two, whereas the larger canvas tents come with a bit more comfort via air beds. Vintage converted camper vans are also available, with air conditioning and direct access to the beach. If glamping just isn't for you, but you like the idea of island vibes in the UAE capital, there are also private ocean-view and overwater villas complete with private plunge pools.

Rates start at Dh373

Liwa Nights

This seasonal camp is in the dunes of Liwa, approximately a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Abu Dhabi city. Offering a Bedouin-style experience in the Empty Quarter, accommodation is in the form of dune-side tents, each with king beds, air-conditioning, sitting rooms and attached bathrooms. All stays include home-cooked Emirati meals and visitors can embrace desert life via complimentary camel rides, falconry introductions and gravel bikes. Paid activities include dune-bashing, fort visits and tours of a nearby organic date farm.

Rates start at Dh1,500

Dubai

Nara Desert Escape

Premium glamping options await in Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. Photo: The Nest by Sonara

Nara Desert Escape, in Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, offers the ultimate glamping getaway where everything is tailor-made to suit you. Chefs will serve an evening feast under the stars. There are 10 nomadic tents to choose from and guests can pick from two styles, the Tourag or the larger-sized Lotus tent. Both sleep up to four and stays include a light breakfast. Unwind with yoga, shiatsu or meditation and take part in nature hikes across the vast desert landscape.

Rates upon request

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Resort

If you're hankering for a nature-focused staycation but are not sure if glamping is quite for you, Al Maha Desert Resort, also in Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, offers the ultimate upscale glamping experience. Book a Bedouin Suite at this five-star resort for a stay in a suite that looks tented, but is fully equipped on the inside. Furnished with authentic Arabian decor and artefacts, you'll want for nothing at this luxury resort, which has the price tag to match. The suites come with private temperature-controlled swimming pools and decking areas, king-size beds and huge bathrooms with walk-in showers and massive soaking tubs. Make the most of the stunning Dubai Desert Conservation setting with a nature walk through the dunes or head out on a camel caravan. Archery, horse-riding and wildlife dune drives are also on offer.

Rates start at Dh4,987

The Green Planet

The camping is available on Thursday and Friday evenings. Photo: The Green Planet

For something entirely different, head to the UAE's only rainforest for a night in the wild. While it's not quite embracing the UAE's nature, guests camping at The Green Planet can enjoy a nocturnal animal tour before settling into a tent inside the bio-dome to fall asleep to a symphony of toucans, frogs, bats and birds.

Rates start at Dh900 for a tent for two

Terra Solis

Known for its awesome nightlife and live music, Terra Solis promises a lively atmosphere and is an adult-only affair. It offers tents and lodges for partygoers looking to fall right into bed post-party, but is also a great spot to escape to the dunes for an overnight stay when no parties are happening. Air-conditioned Polaris tents sleep two with guests having access to a shared bathroom, minibar and outdoor decking area, or take things up a notch by booking the Perseid lodge. There are also villas with private pools for those who can't get on the glamping train.

Rates start at Dh468

Sand Sherpa

Explore the wilderness of Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve – a 22,500-hectare protected area – with Sand Sherpa, one of the only companies permitted to camp in the area. Adventurers will camp among sand dunes and ghaf trees, with bathroom facilities and a central camping area, where dinner and breakfast are served. Each camping trailer is equipped with a rooftop tent, outdoor sofa, firepit and bedding. Expert guides are on hand to reveal more details about the surrounding nature, and evening nature walks are optional.

Rates start at Dh895

Damani Lodges

For a rugged retreat, head out to Hatta. Nestled in a makeshift mountain town that's part of Hatta Wadi Hub, the Damani Lodges are sleekly designed huts that are cosy and simple but very well equipped. You'll have everything you'd expect from a regular hotel room including housekeeping services, comfy beds, Wi-Fi and modern bathrooms. Standard rooms sleep two adults, standard-plus rooms can cater for two adults and a child while the mountain suites sleep a family of four. The highlight of staying here is being able to step out of your room onto your private decking area where you're surrounded by nature. You need a dune buggy to reach the chalets, drivers are on hand 24 hours a day. You can also order food from any of the on-site options and it will be delivered to your door.

Rates start at Dh666

Hatta Campsite

If you have your own tent and are seeking a place to pitch it where you'll have all the camping facilities you need then try the Hatta Campsite. As well as 24-hour security, campers will also be able to use the barbecue areas and firepits, buy snacks at the food trucks and have priority access to all the activities at Wadi Hub. There are shared washrooms and showers that campers can also use.

Rates start at Dh99

Hatta Dome Park

All domes come with a private plunge pool. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Classic glamping awaits at Hatta Dome Park with views overlooking the surrounding mountains. Sleep in a luxury dome, each of which comes with a private pool for swimming under the stars. Barbecue facilities and a firepit make for the perfect alfresco evenings and each unit has a bed, washroom and air conditioning.

Rates start at Dh595

JA Hatta Fort's Terra Cabins

Set among the Hajar Mountains, the Terra Cabins at JA Hatta Fort are the perfect option for those who want glamping vibes with all the comforts of a hotel staycation. The natural pinewood cabins each have minibars, walk-in rain showers, on-demand multimedia projectors and alcove seating areas, and all stays include breakfast. Terra Cabins sleep up to four guests and include a bunk bed and double bed, while the Deluxe Terra Cabins can sleep six. They're also dog-friendly and visitors can access the pool, restaurants and other facilities at JA Hatta Fort Hotel.

Rates start at Dh794

T-Rex Glamping

Dinosaur-themed T-Rex Glamping has opened at Dubai Parks and Resorts. Photo: Dubai Parks and Resorts

The newest kid on the block, T-Rex Glamping at Dubai Parks and Resorts bills itself as "the world’s first dinosaur-themed glamping retreat". Fossils meet luxury here with 57 tents, each of them based on a different prehistoric era, from Triassic Megapods to T-Rex Terahavens. Guests can choose from Jurassic Signature Tents with garden views and BBQs to Premium Tents with private pools and added luxuries.

Families can dig, discover and uncover hidden fossils at the "excavation site" and watch the past come alive at the Lava Watchpoint or take a dip in the dinosaur-themed pool. At night, families can gather around the fireside or watch a movie under the stars.

Stays at T-Rex Glamping also includes free access to all four theme parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts, from Motiongate Dubai to Legoland Dubai, Read Madrid World and Riverland Dubai.

Rates start at Dh959

Sharjah

Kingfisher Retreat by Sharjah Collection

The resort has been expanded and now has 40 tents. Photo: Shurooq

This resort in Khor Kalba is closer to Fujairah than it is to the city of Sharjah. That means you can still enjoy sandy beaches and Indian Ocean waters. The eco-focused site offers 20 beautifully designed tents, each of which has a pool, and is designed to reflect the country's ­heritage. The main tent offers a communal space where freshly cooked food is served daily, and firepits offer pockets to cosy up to under the stars. Sustainability is high on the agenda here – the nearby mangroves are home to a turtle breeding area, and ­ornithologists will enjoy the plethora of birds that nest in the area. The ­mountain-dotted backdrop offers a taste of adventure, with walking and hiking trails, as well as being a great base from which to jump if you want to do a spot of paragliding.

Rates start at Dh1,500

Al Badayer Retreat by Sharjah Collection

This luxurious retreat is set against Sharjah's sweeping dunes and offers 10 tents as part of its glamping set-up. This oasis camp is about 40 minutes from Dubai International Airport. Once there, get set to embrace a unique Emirati way of life via traditional food and culturally inspired activities. You can book a dune-bashing session, go quad biking or sand boarding or head out to the desert on horseback. Desert safaris and camel tours are also on offer and those interested in something a little less high-octane can take wildlife tours, see falconry displays and try traditional henna. Plus, the Al Badayer Oasis offers the perfect remote location for stargazing come nightfall.

Rates start at Dh650

Mleiha Glamping

The village is 10 minutes from the Mleiha Archaeological Centre and Mleiha Park. Photo: Shurooq

Located in Mleiha, this air-conditioned camp offers a desert village with yurt tents that can sleep up to four. Each comes with a private bathroom complete with a bathtub, shower and towels. The living area has a sofa and television while outside there's a shared barbecue area, a herb garden and a swimming pool. Optional extras such as an inflatable movie screen, day passes for the nearby Water Zone and children's bike rentals can be added. The village is 10 minutes from the Mleiha Archaeological Centre and Mleiha Park, making it a good family-friendly pick for a stay among Sharjah's dunes.

Rates start at Dh1,295

Al Faya Retreat by Sharjah Collection

Definitely up there on the glamping over camping roster, Al Faya Retreat in Sharjah is a family-friendly escape surrounded by desert dunes. Located in Mleiha, this five-bedroom accommodation promises Bedouin hospitality combined with luxury accommodation, a private spa, a tropical shower and an alfresco saltwater pool.

Rates start at Dh3,952

Moon Retreat

Each unit at Mysk Moon Retreat is fitted with essential amenities. Photo: Sharjah Collection

Embrace the Mleiha desert with a stay at The Moon Retreat, a glamping experience in Sharjah's Unesco-nominated World Heritage site. In this rock-filled landscape, 10 domes tents and six private tents offer an excellent place to escape the city for an overnight visit. Guaranteed are prime views of the desert, stargazing galore and barbecue facilities for enjoying alfresco dining. Many of the domes also have private plunge pools.

Rates start at Dh1,300

Ras Al Khaimah

Longbeach Campground

Part of the BM Hotels and Resorts portfolio, Longbeach Campground offers a glamping experience right on the beach. Choose from a simple fabric-­covered bell tent with a king-size bed and outdoor camping chairs, or try the safari suite tent where you will be on an elevated ­wooden platform and have your own bathroom. The panoramic dome suite tents offer hexagon-shaped lodges that come with private hot tubs and towering viewing areas, offering the best vistas. Dining takes place in a tented hall that sparkles with fairy lights come evening time. Alfresco cinema, sunrise yoga, kite flying and kayaking are just some of the outdoor activities on offer.

Rates start at Dh250

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp

This camp offers shipping containers turned into basic chalets. Photo: BGEC

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp offers 16 back-to-basics cabins nestled on Jebel Jais mountain. Each sleeps up to three and includes self-catering amenities and barbecue facilities. Not only for those booking the renowned explorer's survival courses, the chalets are also designed for those looking to escape the city and reconnect with nature.

Rates start at Dh400

Bedouin Oasis Camp

For a taste of tradition, book a stay at the Bedouin Oasis Camp. This back-to-basics camp offers a choice of two-man tents or small thatched chalets with tented roofs and optional air conditioning. There's a communal dining and entertainment area, firepits dotted around the camp and shared bathrooms. Expect camels galore and activities such as dune-bashing and sandboarding, as well as a traditional barbecue dinner, henna painting and Arabic tea and coffee.

Rates start at Dh600

Banan Beach

Greek-inspired rustic glamping awaits at Banan Beach on Marjan Island. Wooden-clad boho beach huts – transported from Jebel Ali Beach in Dubai – come with ocean, garden or swimming pool views. Soak in the sunshine and enjoy the alfresco life. It's also pet-friendly. For those seeking a more conventional beachside stay, there are also whitewashed chalets available.

Rates start at Dh450

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Romance awaits at this luxury resort in the desert. Photo: Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert offers a whole new level of glamping. Rooms resemble Bedouin tents on the outside but are lavishly furnished on the inside. Don't be fooled – this is an upscale resort rather than a campsite, but staff can set up campfires for you and you can take a picnic on the dunes. Outdoor pursuits include archery, a falconry show and children's nature trails and a stay here will get you close to the desert wildlife, including oryx and gazelles, while still basking in luxury.

Rates start at Dh3,407

The Dunes Camping and Safari RAK

Set in the orange-hued Ras Al Khaimah dunes, this hideaway has camping picks for every type of traveller. Intrepid sorts can book an igloo tent with access to a shared toilet while adventurers might like the elevated treehouse which has its own private bathroom. Glampers can book a dome tent for epic views of the night sky. No matter which accommodation option you go for, all stays include camel rides, sandboarding, henna painting and entertainment as well as a barbecue dinner and breakfast. Campers can gather around the communal fire at the resort's recreation area, or individual bonfires can be set up outside your tent by resort staff.

Rates start at Dh450

