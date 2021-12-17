Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah: a first look at Abu Dhabi's newest eco-tourism destination

Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah Resort is set within 45 hectares of beautifully managed park and reserve in the breezy coastal town of Mirfa. It’s located 160 kilometres west of Abu Dhabi city, so is a 90-minute car ride away for holidaymakers seeking a unique experience.

“It’s an environmentally friendly tourist destination where people can enjoy their stay and at the same time experience activities that enrich their knowledge,” says Ahmed Al Shaikh Al Zaabi, director of delivery at Modon Properties, which developed the resort.

The nature reserve has 20 gleaming Airstream trailers and 20 converted cargo containers that are being used as cabins. The Airstreams feature a king bed with an option for a pull-out sofa, while campers can also choose between a one-bedroom cabin, which fits up to three adults, and a two-bedroom cabin for up to five adults. All cabins have their own sun deck and plunge pool, while both accommodation types feature a fully stocked kitchenette, bathroom, outdoor seating area, fire pit and grill. While all dwellings are equipped with air conditioning, campers are encouraged to use it minimally.

A two-bedroom cabin at Al Mugheirah Resort. Photo: Tamara Clarke

“We want to provide the most authentic outdoor adventure experience and reconnect our guests with nature,” says Siddharth Mehra, Al Mugheirah Resort's camp manager.

On the property, camp hosts are referred to as “dream makers”, as they pride themselves on tailoring an individualised experience for each camper. Upon arrival, guests receive a personalised guide compiled around booking information and special interests. The resort offers a host of activities and excursions, including biking, farming, falconry, watersports, horse riding and cooking classes. Children are incentivised to get involved, too, with a passport booklet of their own for which they can collect stamps for each activity completed and redeem them for treats.

Location-based experiences are also on offer. Abu Dhabi has an estimated 3,000 dugongs, the second highest population in the world after Australia, and most are found in the waters just off the coast of the western region. “Dugongs are protected animals and they are actually seen in the waters not too far from here. As part of our efforts to create one-of-a-kind experiences, we have our own boats that will take guests into the water to spot these majestic animals,” says Mehra.

Simply being on the property is a treat for nature watchers as the reserve is brimming with wildlife such as urial sheep, sand and mountain gazelles, foxes and several types of birds.

A lap pool overlooks the ocean

Sustainability is at the heart of Al Mugheirah Resort, informing everything from the way food is sourced to how people move around the expansive property. Procurement trips to the local fish market provide fresh menu items and serve well as excursions for culinary enthusiasts. Campers can choose to have the catch of the day prepared for them by a chef at their private BBQ pit or do it themselves.

Other facilities include battery-operated club cars, an education centre where movies and documentaries are screened, a cafe serving drinks and desserts, as well as a full-service restaurant. The Oasis is an outdoor pool deck complete with a lap pool situated on a ridge overlooking the ocean. Guests can settle in poolside with refreshing cocktails and light Mediterranean bites.

With all-inclusive packages, modern amenities and natural treasures, Al Mugheirah Resort is a premium environmental getaway. “The most important message I want to convey is that this is an eco-friendly destination showcasing the environment of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and we want to sustain it while enjoying it at the same time,” says Al Zaabi.

Al Mugheirah Resort is offering promotional rates for its standard and full-board stays until December 28; an overnight stay in an Airstream is between Dh600 and Dh730; a one-bedroom cabin costs Dh900 to Dh990 per night; and a two-bedroom cabin is priced between Dh1,200 and Dh1,320. Full board includes breakfast, a community dinner and guest activities.