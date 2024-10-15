From date palm oases to desert dunes, Al Ain's tourism activities are as diverse as its landscapes. AFP
Why desert oasis Al Ain is the UAE's travel destination to watch in 2025

If Abu Dhabi is jazz and Dubai rock 'n' roll, the Garden City is the classical music of the emirates, says tourism chief

Hayley Skirka
October 15, 2024

