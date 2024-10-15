Why desert oasis Al Ain is the UAE's travel destination to watch in 2025

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2021/12/13/exploring-the-uae-10-things-to-do-in-al-ain/" target="_blank">Al Ain</a> is working to raise its tourism profile with new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/11/22/glamping-in-the-uae-dubai-ras-al-khaimah-abu-dhabi-and-fujairahs-22-best-camping-spots/" target="_blank">glamping accommodations</a>, transport options and attractions planned. Home to one of the country's highest peaks, six desert palm oases and a rich history dating back nearly 5,000 years, the Garden City is poised to become the next must-visit destination for travellers to the Emirates, according to Abu Dhabi's tourism authority. “The history of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/al-ain-ranked-in-world-s-top-100-instagram-worthy-unesco-sites-1.897818" target="_blank">Al Ain</a>, the deep culture and the authenticity is what makes it special,” Abdulla Yousuf, director of international operations at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, tells <i>The National.</i> He was speaking at Asia-Pacific Travel Marketplace, a recently launched event that forms part of Abu Dhabi’s broader Tourism Strategy 2030. The aim is to propel the destination into a leading global tourism location. Abu Dhabi has recorded strong growth in its international tourism numbers this year, with hotel guests up by 27 per cent year-to-date representing more than 2.4 million visitors. Of those, 10 per cent ventured to the Garden City and Yousuf explains that demand is growing. Part of the Abu Dhabi emirate and 150km east of the eponymous capital city, Al Ain has been nominated as the Gulf Capital for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/05/14/why-tourism-is-set-to-drive-economic-diversification-in-gcc/" target="_blank">Tourism </a>for 2025 by GCC Tourism Ministers. As well as its natural beauty and rich history, the city has a special significance for Emiratis as it was the birthplace of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “We just started promoting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/19/al-ain-a-living-oasis-youtube-show/" target="_blank">Al Ain</a> and the demand we see from markets is high. People are interested to know about the cultural offerings of the destination and to try to understand the UAE better, they want to go back to the origin of the country and to do that, you have to go to Al Ain,” says Yousuf. Al Ain was the first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/09/22/timeframe-when-al-ain-became-the-uaes-first-unesco-world-heritage-site/" target="_blank">Unesco World Heritage site </a>in the UAE but has also been recognised for its opportunities for wellness, culture and adventure travel. In the past, it was a place where people would escape the intense humidity of summer on the coastline to enjoy more temperate weather and the region's freshwater sources. It's also home to archaeological treasures dating back thousands of years, such as Hili Archaeological Park and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/jebel-hafeet-s-riddle-written-in-stones-1.531929" target="_blank">Jebel Hafeet </a>tombs. This unique history is something that DCT Abu Dhabi will work to protect. “Al Ain doesn't need to be a mass tourism destination,” says Yousuf. “We need to preserve what Al Ain represents and we take that very seriously." DCT Abu Dhabi is gearing up to launch a new tourism campaign featuring two Emiratis travelling around Al Ain, visiting off-the-radar attractions. The video is designed to showcase what distinguishes the city from the rest of the UAE. “When we compare Dubai to Abu Dhabi, we can think about it as what do people want to experience? If we think of it as a type of music, people can like jazz music or they might prefer rock 'n' roll,” says Yousuf. But if Abu Dhabi is the jazz and Dubai the rock 'n' roll, then what is Al Ain? "Al Ain is the classical music of the Emirates," he adds. The city is also poised to rival <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/02/beauty-of-the-great-outdoors-provides-ras-al-khaimahs-greatest-pulling-power/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah as an adventure destination</a> in the UAE. Home to mountains, desert and lush landscapes, it's where travellers can get outside and explore, from hiking Jebel Hafeet to dipping in natural hot springs or cycling through an oasis. Travellers can also visit the Middle East's first whitewater rafting park. Al Ain Adventure, formerly Wadi Adventure, is expanding and will open new leisure attractions before the end of the year. “There are other emirates that have adventure and we can be in competition with other regions. When you look at the landscape of Al Ain, it's a mix of everything – it's an oasis, desert and mountainside, so the opportunity for adventure travel is huge,” says Yousuf. Also on track to open in Al Ain this year is Nujum's glamping accommodation. Set in Al Shuayb, this unique experience already offers travellers an authentic taste of the Bedouin lifestyle via dinners in the dunes, camel rides and stargazing sessions. Soon-to-open camping and luxury glamping options are designed to appeal to adventure travellers and will allow guests to spend the night in the desert. For Yousuf, one of the best adventures to be found in Al Ain is at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/glamping-in-al-ain-new-accommodation-camp-offers-bubble-pods-and-bedouin-tents-in-world-heritage-site-1.973832" target="_blank">foothills of Jebel Hafeet.</a> “A must-do for me is Jebel Hafeet Park," he adds. "You can spend the night there, sleeping in either a caravan or in a two-bedroom dome and you're staying right inside a conservation area. One of the best experiences in summertime is enjoying the cooler weather here with breakfast in the shadow of the mountain." Plans are also in place to make it easier for travellers to move between Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/01/14/al-dhafra-festival-everything-to-know-about-abu-dhabi-event-that-showcases-bedouin-life/" target="_blank">Al Dhafra</a>, a sizeable area given that Abu Dhabi is by far the largest emirate. “We want to enhance infrastructure in Abu Dhabi emirate to allow an easy flow of tourists from Abu Dhabi city to the rest of the region," Yousuf adds. "This will consist of more intercity transportation to allow tourists to move from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain without having to spend upwards of Dh300 on a taxi." This focus on boosting the profile of Al Ain is part of DCT Abu Dhabi's tourism plan for 2030. The destination aims to increase hotel keys in the emirate from 36,000 to more than 50,000 as well as welcoming 45 million annual airport passengers through <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/07/31/abu-dhabis-zayed-international-airport-posts-338-rise-in-first-half-passenger-traffic/" target="_blank">Zayed International Airport.</a> Helping the tourism agency to achieve those numbers is Saadiyat Culture District – currently home to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Louvre Abu Dhabi</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/01/abu-dhabis-abrahamic-family-house-is-symbol-of-hope-for-better-future/" target="_blank">Abrahamic Family House.</a> “By the end of 2025, all construction at the culture district will be completed,” confirms Yousuf. TeamLab Phenomena – an immersive digital art experience – will be the next attraction opening on the island, followed by the Natural History Museum and the Zayed National Museum, which will depict the life and times of Sheikh Zayed and the UAE's journey from the ancient past to the present. Partnerships with international celebrities like <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/04/29/ryan-reynolds-yas-island-interview/" target="_blank">Ryan Reynolds</a> and Kevin Hart have been a part of Abu Dhabi's tourism campaigns over the past few years, and that's not something that's about to change. While Yousuf doesn't give away too many clues, he confirms that another tourism partnership with a big “Hollywood name” will be announced as part of DCT Abu Dhabi's participation in the World Travel Market in London next month.