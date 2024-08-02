Number of international visitors to Ras Al Khaimah rose 14 per cent during the first half of this year as adventure tourism in the northern emirate continues to grow. Courtesy: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.(RAKTDA)
Ras Al Khaimah is attracting not only tourists but new residents who appreciate outdoor pursuits, its scenic beauty and growing leisure offerings. Photo: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

News

UAE

Beauty of the great outdoors provides Ras Al Khaimah's greatest pulling power

More residents are moving to an emirate offering much more than just a quiet life