Seven of the UAE's best stargazing spots

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/07/17/buck-moon-2024-uae-skies-to-be-lit-up-by-a-full-moon-on-sunday/" target="_blank">Buck full moon</a> will illuminate the UAE skies for three days starting from Sunday. The Dubai Astronomy Group announced that it will be visible in the Emirates at about 7.20pm. July's full moon is known by other names, including the Hay Moon and Wort Moon, each reflecting aspects of nature and agricultural cycles observed by various cultures. Following this, the Perseids meteor shower is set to peak on August 12 and 13. The Perseids are among the year's best meteor showers, known for leaving trails of light and colour as they streak across Earth's atmosphere. Then on August 19, the Sturgeon Moon will appear, marking the first supermoon to grace the UAE skies this year. A supermoon occurs when the Moon makes its closest approach to Earth, appearing larger than usual. <i>The National</i> rounds up some of the best viewing places for these events in the UAE. Built by Emirati businessman Thabet Al Qaissieh and a Filipino resident, who studied the sky over the northern Ilocos region of the Philippines, Al Sadeem Observatory began as a personal project but now attracts stargazers and pupils from across the country. The observatory in Al Wathba has a large telescope mounted within a 5.5 metre dome. The centre is equipped with a bathroom, kitchen, training area and has telescopes of all types and sizes for stargazing activities. Events are typically held around important dates on the space calendar. The centre opened in 2015 as a small optical observatory with one telescope to study the galaxies, stars and planets. Since then, it has grown to include two more: one to observe the Sun and Moon and the other, which is mainly used for a specific type of solar observations. Encased in a golden dome – said to have been designed by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, himself – the centre is involved in space research. It also monitors the crescent moon throughout the year to contribute findings that determine when Islamic events, including Ramadan and Eid, begin. The Al Quaa Milky Way spot is so famous it has its own location tag, along with pictures taken by stargazers, in Google Maps. About 90 minutes by road from the capital, in the middle of the Abu Dhabi desert, it is one of the darkest places in the UAE’s night sky as there is no light pollution. People who have been there say it genuinely does look as breathtakingly beautiful, as do the pictures of the galaxy taken there that have been shared online. Samy Al Olabi, an astrophotographer who specialises in taking images of the night sky using a long exposure technique, said it is the darkest area in all of the UAE. Also known as Razeen Desert, the area is good because it is far from the city and close to the Empty Quarter, where there is also no light pollution. “The south of this area is pitch black. It is one of the best locations in terms of the quality of the sky.” A 4x4 is not required. This island is on the border with Saudi Arabia on the western edge of the country. The closest town is Al Ruwais, and Sir Baniyas Island sits to the right off the coast. Its potential for stargazing comes from the fact that it is removed from major cities, meaning there is little light pollution to spoil views of the night sky. It has been popular with campers over the years, but visitors over the summer said the beaches on the island have been fenced off, so can only be seen from a distance. And anyone attempting to visit to see the stars there will need to take a 4x4 to get across the causeway and over the rocky headland. From there, it is possible to disembark and scramble down to the water’s edge. The best time to visit is before the sun goes down in order to see the sights on the island, is unlike anywhere else in the UAE, with low-lying cliffs, sea caves and rocks the colour of the ancient city of Petra in Jordan. Cutting a vast swathe of the UAE and stretching into Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen, the Rub Al Khali is the world’s largest sea of sand. Known as the Empty Quarter, it covers 583,000 square kilometres and, as such, there are numerous stargazing spots. To learn some of the best contact an astrology group or a tour company like Arabian Tours, which offers sky watching trips. This enclave of Dubai high in the Hajjar mountains is also a good stargazing spot, according to Al Olabi. It does suffer from some light pollution, but it is all coming from the north, west and east, “except for the south towards the Oman border, which is where the Galactic Centre of the Milky Way rises and sets, he said. The area is becoming more light polluted, but if you go deep into the mountains you can find some good stargazing spots, said Al Olabi. The bonus about starwatching in Hatta is it is an interesting place to visit in its own right, with plenty of places to stay. There is also no shortage of activities, including hiking, biking and kayaking. Although temporarily closed, Al Thuraya, on the outskirts of Dubai, in the middle of Mushrif Park, is a great spot to watch any celestial event. The centre has one of the largest telescopes in the region, a one-metre diameter mirror. Space enthusiasts can book a session at the centre and be shown how to use a telescope to observe the night sky. The centre also offers a solar observation experience for those who wish to use a telescope to look for sunspots and solar flares on the surface of the star.