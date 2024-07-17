A full moon will appear in the skies on July 21. AFP
Future

Space

Buck Moon 2024: UAE skies to be lit up by a full moon on Sunday

The celestial event is set to take place a day after the 55th anniversary of the first Apollo lunar landing

author image
Sarwat Nasir
UAE

17 July, 2024

