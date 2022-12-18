Hatta the 'Highlands of Dubai' in new tourism campaign

Dubai’s Hatta has been called “The Highlands of Dubai” in a new tourism campaign unveiled on Sunday.

Designed to highlight the cooler climes and natural beauty of the mountainous exclave of Dubai, the campaign is part of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign from Dubai Tourism.

New developments recently added at Hatta are aimed at enhancing the well-being of residents and creating unique experiences for visitors.

New cycling trails and biking trails are being added in Hatta. Photo: Dubai Media Office

The latest pictures released by Dubai Media Office highlight some of the developments happening in the city as part of the Hatta Master Development Plan.

These include plans for Hatta Souk, a space that will house shops selling local produce from farmers as well as cafes, restaurants and entertainment spaces.

As part of the tourism plan announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, last year, 11.5km of cycling trails have also been developed, stretching from Hatta bus station to Hatta Dam.

Known for its greenery, the region’s natural landscape has been boosted by the addition of more than 13,000 indigenous trees.

“As part of expanding the green cover in the region, about 13,000 indigenous trees have been planted in different areas. The greenery will enhance the scenic landscape surrounding the cycling tracks and roads,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar and Chairman of the Supreme Commitee to Oversee the Development of Hatta.

Enhanced public and shared mobility solutions have been introduced to help make getting around Hatta easier, including an express bus service from Dubai and lanes for electric scooters.

New additions include a 6km cycling track in the city, and a 5.5km mountain biking path passing through Wadi Hub and Hatta’s archaeological sites.

The Hatta Beach Project aims to transform the area into a year-round tourist destination.

Planning is also under way for the much anticipated Hatta Beach Project. Designed as a year-round tourist destination, it will be home to the Crystal Lagoon — an artificial lake with a beach area where leisure and entertainment facilities will attract travellers, alongside shoreline activities and watersports.

Surrounded by the Hajar mountains, Hatta’s new title as The Highlands of Dubai is designed to boost the region’s appeal to travellers.

As well as pointing out its outdoor offerings — including kayaking, horse-riding, trekking and more — the campaign will delve into the history of the region, which was known as Al-Hajareen in ancient times.

A key focus will be on Hatta Heritage Village, which is currently being redeveloped. It consists of about 30 buildings, including reconstructed huts and buildings designed to resemble a traditional village in the region.

Other historical sites, local customs and Hatta’s scenic natural landscapes and parks will also feature in the campaign.