Sheikh Mohammed launches UAE's 'most beautiful winter in the world' campaign

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the return of a major winter tourism push aimed at driving up visitor numbers for all seven emirates.

The 'most beautiful winter in the world' campaign sets out to cement the country's growing status as a leading tourism destination both at home and abroad.

Sheikh Mohammed said local and federal tourism departments would work as one to celebrate the best the country has to offer.

"We have unveiled the "most beautiful winter in the world" campaign today, for the second year in a row," said Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter.

"Local and federal tourism departments are working as one team to establish the UAE as a major tourist destination."

Sheikh Mohammed said the goal of the scheme was to encourage visitors to explore all corners of "our beautiful nation".

Primarily, it would be aimed at bolstering the domestic tourism industry.

He shared a video highlighting the rich array of attractions in the country to his millions of followers on the social media platform.

"The most beautiful winter in the world campaign has an internal goal in the first degree, and global in the second.

"Our families get together in our beautiful nation. Families from Abu Dhabi and Dubai enjoy the beauty of Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. Families from the rest of the UAE come to Dubai and Abu Dhabi and experience the best of times in their touristic facilities. We want everyone to enjoy themselves in the UAE."

The new campaign, led by the Ministry of Economy in partnership with various authorities, will run from today until the end of January, 2022.

The UAE Government Media Office described it as the largest domestic tourism strategy undertaken by the country.

The initiative aims to build on the success of the 'World's coolest winter' campaign rolled out in December last year.

The 45-day drive was part of a wider strategy to promote the UAE as one destination.

The plan aimed to double by 2030 the annual Dh41.2 billion ($11.2bn) spent on domestic tourism and encourage staycations.

Earlier this week, Dubai launched its own promotional campaign in line with an ambitious vision to become the 'world's best city to live and visit'.

The initiative, called Dubai Destinations, will bring together government departments and the burgeoning creative community to share the best of the emirate with the world.

The strategy will complement Dubai's efforts to enhance its profile as a leading global destination, focusing on a wide variety of leisure, dining, cultural and sporting experiences on offer.

Dubai Media Council will develop a Dubai Destinations calendar with an initial focus on outdoor activities.

The campaign will also feature guides designed to help people explore Dubai’s top-rated experiences, campsites, outdoor activities and homegrown restaurants.

