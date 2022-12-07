Dubai’s newest glamping retreat Terra Solis opens in the desert dunes

Dubai’s newest glamping experience has opened on the outskirts of the city.

Launched by the same people behind the world-famous electronic dance festival Tomorrowland, Terra Solis Dubai brings poolside beats, day-to-night parties and high profile DJs to the emirate.

Now open in soft launch for pool access and overnight stays, Terra Solis officially kicks off the season with a launch party on Friday that's being headed up by German DJ Paul Kalkbrenner, one of techno’s biggest global artists.

“The journey starts now. This opening night, with the incredible Paul Kalkbrenner, is just the tip of the iceberg. We can’t wait to welcome guests to this never-before-seen desert experience which encapsulates the very essence of Tomorrowland on a year-round basis,” said Terra Solis Hospitality chief executive Alexander Suski.

DJ Paul Kalkbrenner, one of techno’s biggest global artists, will host the official opening party at Terra Solis on Friday. Photo: Terra Solis

The adults only getaway spans more than 371,000 square metres at Dubai Heritage Vision on Lehbab Road.

Much of the action will be centred around the pool, where DJs will play daytime soundtracks and night-time party beats. Set under a Hollywood-style sign and surrounded by palm trees, sunbeds and private cabanas, the resort embraces the butterfly motif — which is the symbol of Tomorrowland festivals and linked to the freedom of nature and beauty of life.

Inspired by star constellations and set under the desert’s starlit night sky, the glamping site offers three levels of accommodation for those seeking a music-centric getaway.

Orion lodges at Terra Solis come with private plunge pools and can be a party pad for up to 10 guests, with rates starting from Dh4,124 in low season. Photo: Terra Solis

There are 48 Polaris bell tents where guests can bed down under a fabric canopy. Each air-conditioned tent has either a double or twin bed, a mini-fridge, towels and a small washbasin. Guests share showers and bathrooms with other Polaris dwellers and rates start from Dh1,054 in low season and include breakfast.

For a private bathroom and an elevated sense of luxury, 20 Perseid lodges offer boho style accommodation with macrame accents, wicker baskets and rattan rugs. Each has an en suite bathroom and shower, plus floor-to-ceiling windows for taking in the sunset views. Rates start from Dh1,868, including breakfast.

For the ultimate desert escape, the Orion lodges come with an outdoor terrace and al fresco dining area as well as a private plunge pool. Located around the main pool, they ensure guests are at the heart of the action. These lodges sleep up to two guests, but have space to accommodate 10 day guests. Bed and breakfast rates at the luxury cabins start from Dh4,124 in low season.

Poolside eatery Mesa is the resort's all-day dining space serving a Mediterranean menu, infused with flavours from all over the world. Tables are set up picnic-style and surrounded by twinkling fairy lights. There is also a huge bar near the central swimming pool, and the relaxing Sala lounge, billed as the place to go for sundowners and sunset sessions.

Tickets for the opening event start from Dh300 with doors opening at 6pm, and music running until 1am.