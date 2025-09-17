Wicked, Placido Domingo, Najwa Karam and more: Must-see shows coming to Dubai Opera

Blockbuster musical Wicked will headline Dubai Opera’s new performance season. The production, which premiered on Broadway in 2003 before opening in London’s West End in 2006, has since packed theatres worldwide and is also the subject of a successful film adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

It will run for two weeks at the Downtown Dubai venue from January 28 to February 15, with ticket sales starting Friday.

Also confirmed for the season is an epic five-hour staging of Tolstoy’s War and Peace and a one-night concert by Grammy and Oscar winner Jon Batiste. Arab stars will take the stage with shows from Najwa Karam and Elissa, while laughs will come courtesy of comics Mo Amer, Omid Djalili and Rob Beckett – a programme that strikes a balance between high art and entertainment.

“Our guiding principle has been to create a season that speaks to the diversity of Dubai itself,” Paolo Petrocelli, head of Dubai Opera, tells The National. “This city is home to people from every corner of the world, and Dubai Opera’s role is to reflect that richness through a programme that balances tradition and innovation, East and West, the familiar and the new.”

Here are 30 standout performances from the new season, with the full programme available online.

1. La Boheme: September 18 to 20

The Hungarian State Opera presents Puccini’s masterpiece, a romantic tale of art, love and loss featuring the popular arias Che gelida manina and Quando m'en vo.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh240

2. Beethoven’s The Fifths: September 21

An evening dedicated to Beethoven’s most enduring works: the dramatic Fifth Symphony and the Emperor Concerto. The Hungarian State Opera Orchestra will perform with pianist Anna Tsybuleva, whose interpretation brings both clarity and strength to the composer’s music.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow

3. Swan Lake: September 25 to 28

Celebrated as one of the most famous ballet classics and set to Tchaikovsky's legendary score, Swan Lake has been wowing audiences since 1877. Presented by the Hungarian National Ballet is a fairy tale about Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette whose love is undermined by a sorcerer’s curse.

Shows start at 8pm (September 25, 26, 27), 2pm (September 27 and 28) and 7pm (September 28); tickets from Dh240

4. Najwa Karam: September 30

The Lebanese pop star returns to the intimate Dubai Opera stage for a high-energy set blending her husky vocals with Levant folk and Arabic pop hits, including favourites Ma Fi Noum and Maghroumeh, as well as songs from her new album Halet Tawari.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

5. Marwan Khoury and Faya Younan: October 1

The Lebanese hitmaker graces the Dubai Opera stage with his lush, romantic ballads, including beloved favourites like Kel El Qasayed and Ya Rab. He is joined by Syrian-Palestinian songstress Faya Younan, whose evocative vocals and poetic lyricism promise an enchanting evening of popular Arabic music.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

6. Omid Djalili: October 5

The British comedian Omid Djalili entertaining an audience at Dubai Opera. Duncan Chard / National

The British comedian is popular in the UAE, having performed several times in the past decade. He is known globally for his scene-stealing Hollywood roles. But it’s on stage – through his homespun tales and sharp observations – that his talent truly shines.

Show starts at 6pm; tickets from Dh195

7. Morgan Jay: October 6

A night of pun-filled songs from the Los Angeles funnyman can be expected at the Dubai Comedy Festival. Armed with a guitar, Jay delivers quirky serenades exploring relationships and the awkwardness of modern dating.

Show starts at 9.30pm; tickets from Dh250

8. Mo Amer: October 9

The Palestinian-American comedian and star of Netflix’s Mo returns to the Dubai Comedy Festival with two back to back shows. Expect his trademark storytelling on family, fatherhood and Palestinian identity.

Shows start at 6.30pm and 9.30pm; tickets from Dh295

9. Kings of Convenience: October 16

Norway's popular indie folk duo have often been compared to Simon & Garfunkel and Belle and Sebastian. Expect an intimate performance featuring hit songs including Misread, Know-How and I'd Rather Dance With You.

Show starts at 8:30pm; tickets from Dh350

10. Ilaiyaraaja: October 18

The celebrated Indian composer, singer and lyricist with more than five decades of music and 8,000 recorded songs will present a career spanning set blending classical and traditional music.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow

11. Grease The Musical: October 24 to November 2

Inspired by the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, the stage version has been wowing audiences worldwide since its debut. Now, UAE audiences will relive the summer romance of Sandy and Danny, soundtracked by 1960s jukebox hits including Greased Lightnin’ and You’re the One That I Want.

Shows start at 2pm and 8pm; tickets from Dh270

12. Elissa: November 3

Lebanese singer will bring her hits to Dubai Opera. Photo: Youness Hamiddine

The Lebanese pop star brings her signature romantic balladry to Dubai Opera. Expect an intimate evening of lovelorn hits including Aa Bali Habibi, Betmoun and Ajmal Ihssas.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

13. Roberto Bolle & Friends: November 6

The Italian ballet star leads an international cast in a programme that combines classical highlights with contemporary works.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow.

14. Wael Jassar and Abeer Nehme: November 10

The Lebanese singers will perform separate sets at Dubai Opera. Both have hefty catalogue ranging from contemporary Arabic pop to stately ballads.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh395

15. Khyel Sahra: November 12

Renowned Lebanese stage actors Georges Khabbaz and Adel Karam lead Khyel Sahra, an Arabic drama set amid the 1970s Lebanese Civil War. Both play former enemy snipers who forge a friendship as Lebanon rebuilds from the wreckage.

Show starts at 8pm; tickets from Dh295

16. Bjorn Again: November 21

The Melbourne-born tribute act brings Abba’s greatest hits to Dubai Opera. Since 1988, the group has performed thousands of shows worldwide, keeping the Swedish band’s legacy alive.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow

17. Jon Batiste: November 23

US musician Jon Batiste will make his maiden UAE visit at Dubai Opera. AFP

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician presents songs from his latest album Big Money. His work spans jazz, pop and film, building on a career that includes leading the band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow

18. Aseer Shamma: November 29

Iraqi oud composer and founder of the Bait Al Oud series of music schools will deliver a performance showcasing the dynamism and history of the stringed instrument.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh295

19. Faraj Suleiman: December 8

The Palestinian pianist and composer mixes evocative Arabic songwriting that weaves jazz, rock and classical Arabic influences, as heard on his breakthrough album Better Than Berlin and his latest release Maryam.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow.

20. Sumariyat Band: December 9

Led by Alaa Majeed, this Iraqi women’s ensemble revives traditional Baghdad music with its distinctive vocal melodies and instruments.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow.

21. The Yemenis Orchestra: December 14

Maestro Mohammed Al Qahoom and his celebrated company return to Dubai Opera for another orchestral celebration of Yemeni folk music.

Show starts at 9pm; tickets from Dh395

22. Stars of the Century Opera Gala: December 22

Dubai Opera marks its 10th anniversary with a gala featuring opera stars Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo, and soprano Hibla Gerzmava.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow

23. Omar Khairat: December 24

The Egyptian musician Omar Khairat. Courtesy Omar Khayrat

The acclaimed Egyptian composer and pianist returns will deliver another nostalgic evening with a catalogue spanning 50 years. Expect to hear compositions Khairat created for seminal Egyptian television dramas and films from the 1980s and 1990s.

Doors open at 8.30pm; tickets from Dh395

24. War and Peace: January 21, 2026

The Vakhtangov Theatre stages Tolstoy’s epic in a five-hour adaptation directed by Rimas Tuminas. The Russian company brings a mix of established and younger actors to the sweeping story.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow.

25. Rob Beckett: January 22, 2026

British comedian Rob Beckett, referred to as “everyone's favourite oversharer”, will be returning to the UAE in January for a new comedy special titled Giraffe. The entertainer gained international exposure recently thanks to his well-received stint on the hit series LOL: Last One Laughing UK, in which he starred opposite fellow comedians Richard Ayoade, Bob Mortimer and Jimmy Carr.

Doors open at 5.30pm; tickets from Dh195

26. Wicked The Musical: January 28 to February 15, 2026

The Broadway hit tells the untold story of the witches of Oz, featuring Stephen Schwartz’s celebrated score and the anthem Defying Gravity. Its Dubai Opera debut brings a global phenomenon to regional audiences.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow.

27. La Bayadere: February 14 to 16, 2026

The National Theatre of Brno stages the 19th-century ballet set in India, following the rivalry between temple dancer Nikiya and royal daughter Hamsatti, both in love with warrior Solor.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow.

28. Denis Matsuev: May 3, 2026

One of the world’s most renowned pianists brings his powerful artistry to Dubai Opera. Celebrated for his interpretations of Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Rachmaninoff, Matsuev’s performances blend virtuosity with deep emotion for an unforgettable evening.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow

29. Blue Note: Celebrating International Jazz Day: April 30, 2026

Night that bridges cultures through music. Celebrate 85 years of Blue Note Records, the iconic jazz label that defined a genre. Led by award-winning bandleader Peter Long, world-class musicians honour legends like Coltrane, Davis, and Hancock with timeless classics in a special International Jazz Day concert.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow.

30. Rumi The Musical: June 4 to 7, 2026

Dana Al Fardan with cast and crew of Rumi: The Musical. Photo: Dana Al Fardan

Rumi: The Musical, from Qatari composer Dana Al Fardan and British-Lebanese actor Nadim Naaman, returns to Dubai Opera to tell the story of the 13th-century poet’s transformative bond with the mystic Shams Tabrizi.

Showtime TBC; ticket details to follow.

