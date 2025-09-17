Lewis Capaldi to perform at Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi will return to the UAE next year for Saadiyat Nights concert series.

The artist, known for his intimate ballads and wry humour, will perform at the Saadiyat Island amphitheatre, a purpose-built, open-air venue, on January 17. The show is part of the UAE capital’s winter concert series. Capaldi is the first artist confirmed for the new season.

Capaldi, 28, is best known for the single Someone You Loved (2019), which topped charts around the world and earned him a Grammy nomination. His second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, was released in 2023, produced further hits including Pointless and Wish You the Best.

The Abu Dhabi show comes during a busy time for the artist. In July he announced a series of outdoor headline concerts in the UK and Ireland for summer 2026, including dates in London, Cardiff and Leeds. These follow a successful arena run in 2025 that sold out venues across Europe.

Fans in Abu Dhabi can expect to hear a selection of his most popular tracks alongside newer material. Recent performances have featured anthems such as Before You Go and Hold Me While You Wait, delivered in Capaldi’s trademark soaring vocals.

Christina Aguilera's Saadiyat Nights concert in February 2025. Victor Besa / The National

Since its launch, Saadiyat Nights has hosted some of the world’s most celebrated artists. Previous performers include John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Robbie Williams and Jennifer Lopez, making the series one of the Middle East’s most impressive live music platforms.

The concert series venue on Saadiyat Island with its open-air setting and temperate January evenings has become popular with Abu Dhabi residents and visitors. The site will offer an atmosphere well suited to Capaldi’s soulful yet powerful sound.

The concert forms part of Abu Dhabi’s wider drive to expand its cultural and entertainment offering. Saadiyat Island is home to museums, galleries and a collection of luxury hotels, making it a hub for visitors seeking both leisure and live performances.

