Lewis Capaldi brings the party to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park

“Abu Dhabi are you ready to party?” Scottish crooner Lewis Capaldi asked at the start of his Yasalam After-Race Concert performance, on the third night of the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 on Saturday.

The Grammy-nominated singer songwriter took the stage at Etihad Park on Yas Island dressed in black trousers and a black Anti Social Social Club T-shirt, and proved the perfect antidote to tensions that had built up ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale on Sunday, where a world champion will be crowned.

Capaldi, 25, kicked off the night with Forever, and the lyrics of the song rang out loud in the open-air space as the crowd joined in and sang along.

Lewis Capaldi at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

“Abu Dhabi are you ready to party all night long?” asked the Glasgow-born singer again.

“All night long may be an exaggeration. Are you ready to party for 75 minutes?” he joked.

As one of his first concerts since the beginning of the pandemic, Capaldi also reminded his fans he had not “done this in a while".

However, the singer – who has achieved huge success since he burst on to the scene with his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in 2019 – was received warmly by an Abu Dhabi crowd who seemed to know the lyrics to many of his songs word for word.

During a performance of Maybe, when Capaldi asked the crowd to sing along, the stadium echoed with the lyrics, “How come I’m the only one who ever seems to get in my way?”

Fans cheer as Lewis Capaldi performs at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Then when he performed Don’t Get Me Wrong, the audience rocked along with their mobile flashlights waving in the air.

Proving to be the ultimate charmer, halfway through the concert, Capaldi brought out a member of his crew to celebrate his birthday on stage.

Capaldi's Saturday show capped the third day of top-notch performances in the Yasalam After-Race Concert series, with US singer Khalid opening on Thursday, followed by UK rapper Stormzy on Friday.

Saving the best for last, Capaldi wrapped up with Before You Go, as a blizzard of confetti filled the stadium.

The singer then wished Abu Dhabi a good night and got off stage. But of course, the show wouldn't be complete without his biggest hit, Someone You Loved, which he performed as an encore, and was a clear favourite of the evening.

“Thank you so much for a great night Abu Dhabi,” said Capaldi. “See you next year.”