Stormzy to headline second night of Abu Dhabi F1's Yasalam After-Race Concerts

British rapper Stormzy will headline Friday night's concert at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts, as part of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

Stormzy will take the stage on December 10 at Etihad Park, Yas Island. He joins multi-award-winning US pop star Khalid and two-time Brit Award-winning Scot Lewis Capaldi, who will perform on December 9 and December 11 respectively, also at Etihad Park.

The self-proclaimed King of Grime aims to pick up where he left off in the UAE. In one of the last major music events in the country before Covid-19 restrictions were put in place, Stormzy headlined the RedFest DXB Festival in February 2020. The appearance was meant to kick-start a sprawling world tour to include Europe, the US, Australia and Africa.

Now, with the pandemic cancelling the tour, Stormzy will aim to make up for lost time with a blazing concert featuring hits such as Vossi Bop and Own It.

The news comes as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix returns to full capacity and with updated guidelines for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. All ticket holders will now have access to Khalid’s Thursday concert, while single-day ticket holders can also attend that evening’s concert.

Those with two-day tickets will have access to the Saturday Capaldi gig and Sunday race day concert, as well as Thursday's Khalid show. Three-day ticket holders have access to all four after-race concerts.

Fans who bought tickets for the Grand Prix prior to the announcement of artists will be given priority in selecting their preferred concert.

More information is available at www.yasmarinacircuit.com