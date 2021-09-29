Khalid and Lewis Capaldi to headline Abu Dhabi F1 concerts

The award-winning stars will perform on Thursday and Saturday nights

Lewis Capaldi, left, and Khalid will headline the Thursday and Saturday night concerts at the Abu Dhabi Formula One in 2021. Photo: Yas Marina Circuit

Katy Gillett
Sep 29, 2021

Multi-award-winning US pop star Khalid and two-time Brit Award-winning Scot Lewis Capaldi will headline the Thursday and Saturday nights at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts, as part of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

Khalid, whose real name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, 23, will perform his first UAE concert on December 9, while Capaldi, who performed in Sharjah last year, will take to the stage on December 11.

Both will perform at Etihad Park, Yas Island.

Named one of Time magazine's Most Influential People in 2019, six-time Grammy nominee Khalid is a multi-platinum selling R&B and pop star, who shot to fame with his first single Location in 2016. This was followed by the release of his debut album, American Teen, which went on to become double platinum.

He has since released EP Suncity, which Yas Marina Circuit posted the cover art for on Instagram as a clue for people to guess who was headlining ahead of the announcement.

His second album Free Spirit that released in 2019 was also a certifiable success, debuting at No 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and featuring Grammy-nominated single Talk.

His most recent track New Normal came out this summer, and now he's gearing up to release his third studio album Everything Is Changing later this year.

Read more
All the UAE shows coming in 2021

Capaldi has also achieved huge success since he burst on to the scene with his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in 2019. It spent 10 weeks at No 1 and was certified platinum.

Two more artists will be announced in the coming weeks for the Friday and Sunday night performances.

This year, all Grand Prix ticket holders will be asked to choose one Yasalam After-Race Concert to attend in line with the government-approved capacity in Etihad Park, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two and three-day ticket holders can select any one of the concerts, while one-day ticketholders will be able to attend the performance on the evening they attend the race.

Fans who bought tickets for the Grand Prix prior to the announcement of artists will be given priority in selecting their preferred concert.

More information is available at www.yasmarinacircuit.com

Updated: September 29th 2021, 5:44 AM
MusicUSUKUAE
