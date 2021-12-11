Hamilton v Verstappen: Who's going to take the big prize at Abu Dhabi F1

The 2021 Formula One season has gone down to the wire, with the world champion to be crowned at the end of the final race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are level on points and it will be a straight shootout on Yas, with the driver who edges his rival taking the big prize

But who will that be? The other drivers on the grid give their predictions.

Fernando Alonso (Alpine, double champion)

Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso. EPA

“Each of us approaches these moments differently. They are on top of their game, both of them are driving amazingly, they are making no mistakes and pushing the limits every race. They are first and second in every race because they are on another level to the rest. It’s fantastic to see how they push each other. This final race is going to be tense for them, for sure. We will see. It will depend upon the package. Max is driving, in my opinion, one step ahead of all of us. We saw in Jeddah that lap, where he touched the wall, was coming from Max not the Red Bull. Mercedes deserve the constructors championship because the car is superior. And Max, over the year, is driving one step ahead of everyone. It’s not that I support Max it’s that I think he deserves it. He’s driving that Red Bull to another level. They are very well prepared, committed, fast, professional, no mistakes, both driving at the limit, so it’s very interesting to watch from the outside.”

Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin, four-time champion)

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin. EPA

“Michael [Schumacher] is my hero, for that reason I probably don’t want Lewis to win [to beat Schumacher’s record seven titles] but the truth is Max and Lewis have both had a strong season and they are going in to the last race with the chance to win the championship because they both deserve it. In a way I’d be happy if Michael’s record still stands but even if Lewis wins Michael is still the greatest. Lewis can win one more, two, three, five more championships, it doesn’t change anything for me. And I get along with Lewis. The gut says I want Max to win just to keep Michael’s record alive. But my head is clear: may the better man win.”

George Russell (Williams)

British Formula One driver George Russell of Williams. EPA

“I’d love to see Lewis win, what he has achieved, especially recently, has been pretty exceptional, to even be in the fight altogether when Red Bull had such a far superior car at the start of the year, then to win three of the first four races when Red Bull were clearly the quickest package out there. Max has done an exceptional job. You can argue they both deserve to win for different reasons, hopefully it’s a clean and fair race and the best man wins."

Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo, ex-champion)

“It doesn’t matter to me who wins but if I had to chose one I’d probably go for the Red Bull, they’re doing something different, you know.”

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

McLaren's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo. AFP

“I’ve stopped doing predictions about the way it’s going to go this season. At moments I’ve thought Max and at others I’ve thought Lewis. It’s so hard to read. Ultimately, it’s great for the sport that it’s going down to the wire equal on points. People talk about the whole season but ultimately, it’s who has a better Abu Dhabi weekend. When you break it down, whoever does this weekend better than the other is going to be crowned champ.

Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)

“It’s amazing for Formula 1 to have two drivers from two different teams, fighting for the world championship at the last race and it being tied after so many races. Both have had an amazing season. As a motorsport fan I even enjoy the highlights. On Sunday I watched the highlights and thought ‘that was a great race to watch in terms of battles they gave us how close they got and how they were pushing the limits’. It’s an amazing time for the entire F1 community and our sport in general. I’m really excited to see what happens this weekend. I think Max will have the edge in the end but I am not sure they will finish the race. I think Red Bull and Max will get it.”

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

“They are both driving at an incredible level and both had an incredible season. I just wish they can keep it clean this last weekend and give it a good show for the image of the sport more than anything. That we are still a sport and merely a show. Show good sportsmanship and put on a good show in a grand final.”

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas . AFP

“I hope we get both titles. That’s the focus but how we get there is not that different to any other race. We need to learn the track and go from there. The preparation is like any other track. But there is real excitement within the team. Crazy that Lewis and Max are equal after 21 races and it’s like the dream finish for team and the fans. This is what we love, close battles. I’m a team player and will do what is best for the team.”

Sergio Perez (Red Bull driver):” Everyone at Red Bull is up for it and we have come this far and this one race can decide a lot of things. In this sport anything can happen. Max being equal with Lewis is a massive thing.”