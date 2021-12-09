'I’m so happy to be in Abu Dhabi': Khalid makes UAE debut in F1 concert

The 23-year-old singer, whose real name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, made his debut in the UAE capital on Thursday, the first live act in a series of shows for the Formula 1 weekend.

“I’m so happy to be in Abu Dhabi," said the star who, dressed in an oversized blue shirt and matching patterned harem pants, took to the stage at Etihad Park to perform his top hits. The shadow of his silhouette on stage was welcomed with loud screams from the audience.

Khalid began by paying his popular track ‘8teen’ before performing another crowd favourite ‘twenty one’. His performance was accompanied by on-stage dancers, who provided a choreographed backdrop with every tune.

“Hi, Abu Dhabi,” said the artist in between sets. “It’s my first time in the UAE and I’m so happy to be here.”

“Thank you Abu Dhabi for so much love.”

The singer went on to perform ‘Hundred’ and ‘American Teen’.

Stormzy, one of the UK’s most inspiring and influential cultural figures, will perform on Friday. Grammy nominated artist Lewis Capaldi will perform on Saturday and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Foo Fighters will conclude the line up on Sunday.