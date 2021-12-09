What time are the Abu Dhabi F1 concerts 2021 and how can I get tickets?

With the UAE’s biggest music weekend upon us, there are a few things you need to be aware off before making your way to any of the four Abu Dhabi Formula One after-race concerts this week.

Running at full capacity and with stringent health measures, detailed preparations are under way to ensure the gigs this weekend are held successfully and safely.

Here are seven things you need to know before heading to Etihad Park.

Will the concerts be at full capacity?

The after-race concerts will be back at the open air Etihad Park, welcoming up to 40,000 people for each of the four Yasalam After-Race concerts.

Concert tickets are split into two tiers: Golden Circle, near the front of the stage, and general admission.

What are the Covid rules?

Ticket holders aged 16 and above are required to present vaccination proof on their Al Hosn app along with a Green Pass, as well as a negative PCR result taken within 96 hours.

Concertgoers between 13 and 15 will need a 96-hour PCR test while those aged 12 and below are not required to show a PCR test or proof of vaccination.

Anyone below 15 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 and above.

All ticket holders must also have their tickets scanned at the Yas Marina Circuit over the race weekend to gain entry to the Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

Anyone entering the Etihad Park venue will undergo thermal scanning. A first aid and Covid-19 testing point with dedicated quarantine rooms will also be on-site.

In addition to social distancing at various points in the venue, other measures include temperature checking, regular venue sanitisation and mandatory wearing of face masks.

Who's on the line-up?

US RnB star Khalid will perform on Thursday, grime rapper Stormzy on Friday and British soul singer Lewis Capaldi on Saturday. Performing the prized race-day concert are US rock titans the Foo Fighters, who will take the stage on Sunday.

More music is on offer this year with six local artists performing support slots over the four nights.

Opening for Khalid on Thursday are RnB singers Shebani and Michele. The following night will see the UAE hip-hop scene stalwarts Freek and Moh Flow warming up the stage for Stormzy. Singer-songwriters Mougleta and Greg Pearson will perform before Lewis Capaldi on Saturday.

What time do the shows start?

While not yet officially announced, all after-race concerts in previous years began approximately at 9pm, while supporting acts began at 7pm. Doors open at 5pm on Thursday, and 6pm from Friday to Sunday.

How do I get to the F1 concerts?

Concert ticket holders are advised to park their cars at Yas Mall and make the 20 to 25-minute walk to Etihad Park. For those walking from the Yas Marina Circuit, the journey will take approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

There will be no shuttle buses ferrying Formula One race ticket holders to Etihad Park, so it's advised to wear comfortable footwear.

In addition to various gates for entry, there will also be dedicated pick up and drop off taxi locations across Etihad Park with signage.

More information is available on yasmarinacircuit.com