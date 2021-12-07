Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton, Verstappen and other winners at Yas Marina Circuit - in pictures

We take a look at who has taken the chequered flag at Yas Marina Circuit over the years

Gareth Cox
Dec 7, 2021

This Sunday sees the 2021 Formula One season reach a nerve-racking finale with the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head-to-head at the Yas Marina Circuit with the pair level on points at the top of the drivers' championship.

Whoever finishes ahead in the race will be be crowned champion. If neither manages to win a point, then Verstappen takes the honours by virtue of having more wins than the Briton (9-8).

This will be the 13th time Abu Dhabi has hosted a Grand Prix with Sebastian Vettel winning the inaugural race in 2009 and Verstappen taking the honours last time out.

In the gallery above, we take a look at who has finished on the podium in every race. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: December 7th 2021, 5:13 AM
