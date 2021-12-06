Abu Dhabi F1 2021: Tickets, dates and all you need to know

And then there was one. One of the most nail-biting Formula One seasons in recent memory reaches a climax this week with the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Last weekend's inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix witnessed an incredible night of drama and chaos as Lewis Hamilton triumphed over title rival Max Verstappen at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The Mercedes driver's victory means he is now level on points with Verstappen going into the season finale in the UAE.

Where and when is the final race?

The Abu Dhabi GP takes place at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 12.

Current standings

In the drivers' championship, Verstappen and Hamilton are level on 369.5 points each. In the constructors' standings, Hamilton's Mercedes team are on 587.5 points with Verstappen's Red Bull on 559.5.

There are a maximum 26 points up for grabs in Abu Dhabi — 25 for a race victory and one for the fastest lap around the remodelled Yas Marina track.

The simple equation is that whoever finishes higher will win the title.

Verstappen leads Hamilton 9-8 on wins for the season, however — meaning that the 24-year-old Dutchman will be champion if neither he nor Hamilton scores another point.

Schedule

Thursday, December 9

F1 Team track walks: 9am-11.30am; F1 press conference: 2.30pm-6pm

Friday, December 10

F4 UAE Practice: 10.35am-11.05am; F4 UAE Qualifying 3.55pm-4.15pm

F2 Practice: 11.35am-12.20pm; F2 qualifying: 6.30pm-7pm

F1 Practice 1: 1.30pm-2.30pm; F1 Practice 2: 5pm-6pm

Saturday, December 11

F4 UAE First race: 11am-11.30am

F2 First race: 12.20pm-1.10pm

F1 Practice 3: 2pm-3pm; F1 Qualifying: 5pm-6pm; F1 press conference: 6pm-7pm

Sunday, December 12

F4 UAE second race: 11.40am-12.10pm

F2 Third race: 1pm-2.05pm

F1 Fastest Lap & Pit Stop of the Year Award 3pm-3.05pm

F1 End-of-year F1 drivers' photograph 3.05pm-3.10pm

F1 Drivers' parade 3.20pm-3.50pm

F1 Starting grid presentation 3.25pm-3.55pm

F1 National anthem 4.44pm

F1 Grand Prix 5pm-7pm

(Timetable is subject to amendments)

Safety measures

Covid-19 precautions remain in place with temperature checking, venue sanitisation and social distancing. Masks are to be worn at all times and spectators will need to show a Green Pass through Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test within 96-hours to enter the venue.

Track changes

The capital's 5.554-kilometre circuit on Yas Island has undergone extensive changes since last year's race designed to increase the average speed and the opportunities for drivers to overtake.

Tickets

Grandstand starting Dh660 Hospitality starting Dh1,250

More information is available at www.yasmarinacircuit.com