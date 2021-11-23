Abu Dhabi F1: a guide to the best parties, brunches and culinary events

One of the capital’s most exhilarating sporting events is back in action next month. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be taking place from December 9 to 12; and as always, there’s a range of action-packed culinary events happening alongside it.

Here’s a look at some of the best events over the Formula One weekend at W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, the hotel positioned along the racetrack, as well as some other venues:

Best parties at W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

W Lounge

The jungle-themed venue is the place to be for catchy beats and marina views. There will be live entertainment throughout the weekend by DJ Morad, DJ Kristina and DJ Smookinggroove, while an international DJ, whose name has been kept a secret, will be there on final race day to wow audiences. Be sure to dress to impress (or, at least, to match the foliage-themed interiors).

December 10 to 12; 5pm-1am; Dh260 per person minimum spend on Friday and Saturday, VIP table bookings only on Sunday; 02 656 0000; wabudhabi.dining@whotels.com

Wet Deck

The party spot will be taken over by Spanish fusion concept Bonito, so you can expect delicious East Asian flavours. There will also be a line-up of international DJs to keep guests entertained while partying poolside.

December 9 to 12; noon to 8pm; a la carte; 02 656 0000; wabudhabi.dining@whotels.com

Garage

Garage in Abu Dhabi will be hosting a pink-themed party, where drinks will also be served on a pink surfboard. Photo: W Abu Dhabi

If you’re thinking of going all out, Garage is hosting a pink party. The theme, of course, is pink, and guests will get a chance to take photos inside a pink bathtub or by a high-security sparkling vault, and order drinks that come delivered on a pink surfboard. Meanwhile, DJ Nuff Said will keep guests entertained as they look out over the racetrack. All pink party guests also receive a concert ticket for the Yasalam After-Race concert.

December 10 to 12; Friday, 1pm-4pm; Saturday, noon-3pm and 4pm-7pm; Sunday, 4pm-7pm; Dh650 for indoor seating, Dh1,050 for terrace seating with racetrack views; 02 656 0000; wabudhabi.dining@whotels.com

Skylite

For those looking for a late-night hangout spot, fusion concept Bonito from Mallorca will also be overtaking the rooftop venue Skylite. Over the Formula One weekend, the nightlife hot spot will be transformed, with DJs spinning beats until the early hours and Secret Parties event management company also adding its signature party flair into the mix

December 10 to 12; 9pm to 3am; Dh3,000 per table; 02 656 0000; wabudhabi.dining@whotels.com

Royal Terrace by the Rich List

For some serious celebrity spotting, you might want to head over to this Palm Garden event. Returning for its seventh year, the exclusive event has welcomes stars such as The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, Rick Ross, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in the past. So you can be assured of a star-studded guest list.

December 10 to 12; Dh300 onwards; www.richlistgroup.com

Easy Tiger x Rush

The popular spot in Al Ain Palace Hotel Abu Dhabi is temporarily setting up shop at Rush, with a number of brunch packages and track-side seating available. The space is known for its artisan breads, cured meats and wholesome burgers, so there will be plenty of food on offer, all at a premium location that practically hovers over the racetrack. There will also be live entertainment from afternoon to late. Three-day packages and VIP tables are available.

December 10 to 12; Thursday, 8pm to midnight; Friday to Sunday, all day; from Dh599; 050 615 1064; reservations@easytiger.ae

Best dinners and culinary events at W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

Amici

Enjoy authentic Italian fare throughout the race weekend, as the restaurant reopens for the al fresco season. That means you can finally take in views from the venue’s popular terrace while tucking into pastas, pizzas and risottos from the a la carte menu.

December 10 to 12; noon to midnight; Dh150 minimum spend; 02 656 0000; wabudhabi.dining@whotels.com

Angar

If you’re looking to spice things up, head to Angar, the chic Indian restaurant. The place offers traditional flavours with a modern twist, so you can tuck into everything from classic butter chicken to lamb vindaloo. There’s cosy indoor seating as well as al fresco dining on an illuminated terrace available.

December 10 to 12; 6pm-11pm; Dh150 minimum spend on Friday and Saturday; 02 656 0000; wabudhabi.dining@whotels.com

Other venues

Bagatelle x Stars 'N' Bars

For one night only, one of Dubai’s most popular French fine dining restaurants, Bagatelle, will be making its way to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. On Saturday, December 11, the restaurant will be overtaking the Stars 'N' Bars terrace deck, cooking up some favourites and serving a dose of joie de vivre. There will also be live entertainment in the form of DJ Emir and DJ Tim Davis.

December 11; 3pm-2am; Stars 'N' Bars; Yas Marina Circuit; 04 354 5035

Coya Abu Dhabi

Coya Abu Dhabi will be serving roast chicken and slow-cooked beef ribs on the race weekend. Photo: Coya

The Peruvian hotspot is embracing the adrenaline-fuelled weekend with two specially curated dishes. Available from December 9 to 12 only, guests will be able to soak in the atmosphere while dining on dishes such as the roast chicken with rosemary, amarillo chilli cream and capers, or slow-cooked beef ribs with ginger, garlic vinaigrette and Dijon mustard mayonnaise. Both will be served with colourful and wholesome Peruvian sides such as roasted Brussels sprouts with soy butter, baked cauliflower with Manchego cheese, and potato and beetroot salad.

December 9 to 12; Dh248 for the chicken and Dh 348 for the beef ribs; 02 306 7000; www.coyarestaurant.com

Nobu

Avocado dry miso tacos and vegetable hot miso tacos are on the Nobu menu for Formula One weekend. Ruel Pableo for The National

For a truly gourmet experience, the popular Japanese restaurant, located at Atlantis, The Palm, will make its Abu Dhabi debut at the Yas Marina Circuit with a one-off experience. Running from December 10 to 12, up to 80 people per day will enjoy unlimited servings – through a la carte and degustation menus – of Nobu’s signature and new dishes while watching the race from some of the best seats in the house – a dedicated terrace overlooking Turn 1. The black cod miso will make an appearance, as will the Wagyu short ribs with truffle teriyaki sauce, the salmon, tuna and white fish sushi. The exclusive experience comes with guided pre-racetrack walk, exclusive access to an exhibition of vintage cars and tickets to all four after-race concerts at Etihad Park.

December 10 to12; Dh13,500 for the package; www.yasmarinacircuit.com