Max Verstappen crowned 2021 F1 champion after pulsating finale at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the Formula One world championship title after a dramatic final lap in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday.

Read more Etihad Airways performs spectacular flypast at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Red Bull driver won his 10th race of the season to finish ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton overtook title challenger and polesitter Verstappen right at the the start and had built up a lead of more than four seconds over the Dutchman after 29 of the 58 laps.

However, after the safety car was deployed following Nicholas Latifi's crash at the closing stages of the race, the race was reduced to a one-lap shootout, which Verstappen win.

For a majority of the race, Hamilton had been coasting, prompting Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to say: "We need a miracle."

It came in the unlikely shape of Latifi, who crashed his Williams, with Verstappen quickly pitting for fresh tyres.

A dream come true for @Max33Verstappen as he crosses the line in Abu Dhabi 👀



And becomes F1 World Champion for the first time! 👑 🏆#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/DIF51TL6Sk — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

Confusion ensued as race director Michael Masi changed his mind to allow lapped cars to pass the safety car - meaning Verstappen got the opportunity to chase Hamilton in the final lap and on much faster tyres.

The Dutchman broke into tears as he crossed the line. "This is unbelievable guys. Can we do this for another 10 to 15 years together," he said.

He told Sky Sports: "It's unbelievable. I kept fighting the whole race. I had the opportunity in the last lap. It's incredible, I'm still having a cramp. It's insane.

"These guys, my team, they deserve it. I love them so much. I've enjoyed working with them since 2016 but this year has been incredible."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was furious at Masi for his change in decision. However, Hamilton was gracious in defeat as he congratulated the Red Bull champion.