Foo Fighters to close Abu Dhabi F1 with epic rock show

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 will end on an epic rock note with the Foo Fighters headlining the race day concert at Etihad Park on December 12.

The latest additions to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will play the fourth and final Yasalam After Race Concert, completing an impressive line-up.

US pop star Khalid begins the proceedings on December 9, and British rapper Stormzy performs the following night on December 10.

On Saturday, December 11, Scot Lewis Capaldi, winner of two Brit Awards, brings his soulful sound to Etihad Park before the Foo Fighters close the race weekend with a roaring set packed with 25 years’ worth of hits, including Everlong, Learn to Fly and Monkey Wrench.

John Lickrish, chief executive of promoters Flash Entertainment, says the line-up continues the Abu Dhabi F1’s mission to appeal to all music fans.

“This is something that we have been developing since the first race in 2009, when we had artists like Beyonce playing as part of her first world tour,” he tells The National.

“On Thursday, we try to do something for a younger audience. Then Friday we ramp up the energy even further, and on Saturday, we try to add something more mellow and soulful.

"And when it comes to Sunday, it is all about that big emotional release and it’s an artist with huge catalogue of anthems that really gets the crowd involved.”

On that score, Foo Fighters are a bullseye.

Not only are they arguably the biggest band touring at present, but the rockers have headlined just about every major rock music festival over the years, from the UK’s Glastonbury and Lollapalooza in the US to Brazil’s Rock in Rio.

The Abu Dhabi F1 concert marks their debut concert in the Mena region and caps a run of sold-out arena dates this year, including being the first band to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden in June, after Covid-19 closed the gates for 15 months.

Judging by the group's set list over the last dozen concerts, expect nearly 20 songs spanning their 10 albums including anthems My Hero and Best of You.

Lead singer and irrepressible frontman Dave Grohl has been showing off his fine falsetto and high notes courtesy of the band covering The Bee Gees' You Should Be Dancing and Queen's Somebody to Love on the tour.

Lickrish says the band’s energy and affability on stage should make the Foo Fighters show a night to remember.

"Abu Dhabi F1 is the final race of the season, and we want to finish with a bang," he says.

"What better than one of the biggest rock bands in the world. They are brilliant on stage and they have so many hits that people will at least know one song. This is also a concert to show the whole music industry that Abu Dhabi is really back in business."

The Foo Fighters announcement comes as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix returns to full capacity and with updated guidelines for the Yasalam After Race Concerts.

All ticket holders will now have access to Khalid’s Thursday concert, while single-day ticket holders can also attend that evening’s concert.

Those with two-day tickets will have access to the Saturday's Capaldi gig and Sunday's race day concert, as well as Khalid's show. Three-day ticket holders have access to all four after race concerts.

Fans who bought tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix prior to the announcement of artists will be given priority in selecting their preferred concert.

More information is available at www.yasmarinacircuit.com