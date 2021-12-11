Foo Fighters cancel Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race show owing to 'medical circumstances'

The Foo Fighters' much-anticipated show on the closing night of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 on Sunday has been cancelled.

"Due to unforeseen medical circumstances, The Foo Fighters will not be performing at the #AbuDhabiGP #Yasalam After-Race Concert on Sunday," the organisers Flash Entertainment posted on Instagram. "The band apologises for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events. Stay tuned for further updates."

The Dave Grohl-led band were to mark their debut concert in the Mena region on Sunday, capping a run of sold-out arena dates this year, including being the first band to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden in June, after Covid-19 closed the venue for 15 months.

When announcing the band's edition to the Yasalam After-Race Concert series in November, John Lickrish, chief executive of Flash Entertainment, had said they wanted to finish the series "with a bang".

"What better than one of the biggest rock bands in the world. They are brilliant on stage and they have so many hits that people will at least know one song. This is also a concert to show the whole music industry that Abu Dhabi is really back in business," he told The National.

The concert series has already featured a top-notch series of performers including US pop star Khalid on Thursday and British rapper Stormzy on Friday. Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi is scheduled to take the stage tonight at Etihad Park.

