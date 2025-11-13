Visits to Abu Dhabi's cultural attractions surge by 47 per cent in first half of 2025

Abu Dhabi is buzzing with cultural energy, drawing more than four million visitors to its museums, heritage sites and cultural spaces in the January to June period.

Data released by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi shows visits to these spots jumped 47 per cent compared to the same period last year, thanks to its Tourism Strategy 2030.

Heritage and cultural spaces

Cultural destinations are among the emirate's key attractions. In the first half of this year, Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomed 784,606 visitors, while the Cultural Foundation received 620,709 people (up 49 per cent) and Qasr Al Hosn drew 467,398 visitors (up 14 per cent).

Manarat Al Saadiyat recorded 207,684 people through its doors, a 139 per cent year-on-year increase, while House of Artisans hosted 234,142 visitors, demonstrating a rising interest in contemporary creativity and Emirati crafts.

Recent openings have expanded the number of the city’s must-visit locations, with the modern art museum teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi drawing 145,912 visitors and Al Maqtaa Museum welcoming 30,974.

The broader emirate also shared in this momentum. In Al Ain, Al Ain Oasis, Qasr Al Muwaiji and Al Qattara Arts Centre each reported strong visitor growth.

Hotels, revenue growth and longer stays

More people visiting means a boost to the economy, especially in the hospitality sector. Abu Dhabi hotels hosted 2.9 million visitors in the first half of this year, a 2 per cent rise on the same period in 2024. Hotel revenue increased by 20 per cent, with revenue per available room reaching Dh446 ($121), a 24 per cent annual increase. Occupancy has remained high at 80 per cent and international guests now stay an average of 3.2 nights.

Together, these gains move Abu Dhabi closer to its Tourism Strategy 2030 goals for visitor numbers, job creation, hotel capacity and economic contribution.

