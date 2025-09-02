Ibrahim Maalouf, Rigoletto and more in Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi’s 2025 season

Lebanese-French trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf leads the Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi's 2025 performance season, running from September until December.
The eclectic programme spans the venue's auditorium and outdoor amphitheatre, with events ranging from Chinese acrobatics and Maltese folk chant to a children's film festival, as well as a showcase by London's Science Museum and a staging of Verdi's Rigoletto.
Here are some of the shows confirmed for the season.
1. Mid-Autumn Festival: A Moment to Remember, September 27
Traditional Chinese acrobatics meet contemporary circus when the Dezhou Acrobatic Troupe from China brings 25 performers to Abu Dhabi. The energetic 90-minute show splits across 12 acts including hoop diving, aerial sequences and choreography.
Auditorium, 8pm; tickets from Dh150
2. Edith par Jil Aigrot, October 11
French singer Jil Aigrot, the singing voice of Edith Piaf in Oscar-winning biopic La Vie en Rose, takes the stage herself to perform some of the chanteuse's most celebrated songs. Backed by three musicians, the set includes La Vie en Rose and Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien
Auditorium, 8pm; tickets from Dh150
3. Shakespeare for Kidz: A Midsummer Night's Dream, October 19-21
Theatre company Shakespeare 4 Kidz brings the bard's most celebrated works to a new generation in this family-friendly production. Staged over three mornings, the show is set between ancient Athens and a forest where feuding fairies, music and humour come together in a story about friendship and magic.
Auditorium, 9am; tickets from Dh135
4. Schlingel Abu Dhabi, October 23–25
Germany's Schlingel Festival, founded in 1996 and dedicated to children's films and teenagers, arrives in Abu Dhabi with screenings of international films. Meet-and-greets with filmmakers offer opportunities to discuss the works. A full programme will be revealed closer to the date.
Auditorium and amphitheatre; timings to be revealed soon; tickets from Dh25
5. Faces and Voices of Malta: A Mediterranean Odyssey, October 26
Malta's traditional folk music form of ghana – pronounced “ana” – comes to the outdoor amphitheatre in its first UAE staging. Two vocalists and three guitarists present the tradition, combining narrative lyrics with guitar accompaniment to highlight the island's intangible heritage.
Amphitheatre, 7pm; tickets from Dh75
6. Ibrahim Maalouf & The Trumpets of Michel-Ange, October 31
The Lebanese-French trumpeter presents songs from his latest album, Trumpets of Michel-Ange, with a five-piece trumpet ensemble. The suite of songs traces a life cycle beginning from marriage proposal to the children departing home as adults. Laced by Maalouf's signature quarter-tone trumpet, built specifically to capture Arabic scales, the show weaves jazz improvisation and traditional Arabic melodies in what should be a life-affirming performance.
Auditorium, 8pm; tickets from Dh250
7. Mellowing by Christos Papadopoulos, November 8
A collaboration with Berlin company Dance On Ensemble, Mellowing by Greek choreographer Christos Papadopoulos presents a cast of professional dancers over the age of 40 in a show dubbed as an “exploration of movement”.
Auditorium, 8pm; tickets from Dh150
8. Science Museum Live, November 14 to 16
London’s Science Museum brings demonstrations and experiments to Abu Dhabi in an interactive production designed for families. Scientific concepts are broken down through live performance and multimedia, making the stage show accessible to younger audiences.
Auditorium, 8pm; tickets from Dh150
9. Rigoletto, November 22
St Petersburg Opera stages Verdi’s Rigoletto, directed by Yuri Alexandrov. Based on Victor Hugo’s play Le Roi s’Amuse, Verdi’s 1851 opera follows a jester at the court of Mantua whose cruelty rebounds on his daughter Gilda, leading to betrayal and tragedy.
Auditorium, 8pm; tickets TBA
10. Ars Nova Napoli, December 12
Italian group Ars Nova Napoli close the season with southern folk songs and original works. Known for their viral street performances in Naples, the ensemble mixes guitars and percussion to create a nostalgic and soulful sound.
Amphitheatre, 7pm; tickets from Dh75
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'
Rating: 3/5
Directed by: David Yates
Starring: Mads Mikkelson, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Jude Law
HIJRA
Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy
Director: Shahad Ameen
Rating: 3/5
Living in...
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Ruwais timeline
1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established
1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants
1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed
1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people.
1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex
2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea
2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd
2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens
2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies
2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export
2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex.
2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery
2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital
2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13
Source: The National
Conflict, drought, famine
Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.
It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.
Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].
The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.
Band Aid
Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.
With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.
Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.
Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.
The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
Specs
Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric
Range: Up to 610km
Power: 905hp
Torque: 985Nm
Price: From Dh439,000
Available: Now
MATCH INFO
Manchester City 1 (Gundogan 56')
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 (Solomon 69')
How tumultuous protests grew
- A fuel tax protest by French drivers appealed to wider anti-government sentiment
- Unlike previous French demonstrations there was no trade union or organised movement involved
- Demonstrators responded to online petitions and flooded squares to block traffic
- At its height there were almost 300,000 on the streets in support
- Named after the high visibility jackets that drivers must keep in cars
- Clashes soon turned violent as thousands fought with police at cordons
- An estimated two dozen people lost eyes and many others were admitted to hospital
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Boston%20Strangler
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Matt%20Ruskin%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKeira%20Knightley%2C%20Carrie%20Coon%2C%20Alessandro%20Nivola%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Armen Sarkissian
Read more from Johann Chacko
Results
2pm: Serve U – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m; Winner: Violent Justice, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer)
2.30pm: Al Shafar Investment – Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,400m; Winner: Desert Wisdom, Bernardo Pinheiro, Ahmed Al Shemaili
3pm: Commercial Bank of Dubai – Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Fawaareq, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson
3.30pm: Shadwell – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer
4pm: Dubai Real Estate Centre – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Rakeez, Patrick Cosgrave, Bhupat Seemar
4.30pm: Al Redha Insurance Brokers – Handicap (TB) Dh78,000 (D) 1,800m; Winner: Capla Crusader, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly
Global state-owned investor ranking by size
|
1.
|
United States
|
2.
|
China
|
3.
|
UAE
|
4.
|
Japan
|
5
|
Norway
|
6.
|
Canada
|
7.
|
Singapore
|
8.
|
Australia
|
9.
|
Saudi Arabia
|
10.
|
South Korea