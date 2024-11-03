French-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf performs at the Dubai Opera. Razmig Bedirian / The National
French-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf performs at the Dubai Opera. Razmig Bedirian / The National

Culture

Epic and intimate, Ibrahim Maalouf delivers one of the most memorable performances at Dubai Opera

French-Lebanese trumpeter plays sold-out show in a restrained setting that gave audience the chance to experience his talent in a more personable light

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

November 03, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit