Disney The Magic Box: What to know about new immersive musical coming to Etihad Arena

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/disney/" target="_blank">Disney</a> fans have something special to look forward to early next year thanks to <i>Disney The Magic Box</i>, a new immersive theatrical show coming to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> for the first time. Unlike previous Disney productions in the Emirates, this show is being marketed as a multisensory journey, blending beloved stories, songs and characters into a nostalgic musical experience. “Take a once-in-a-lifetime adventure through the universes of your childhood and immerse yourself in a theatrical masterpiece that celebrates Disney's timeless magic and origins like never before,” says the show's official website. General admission tickets go on sale on Wednesday for shows that take place in January and February. Here’s what to know about it. <i>Disney The Magic Box</i> will run from January 29 to February 9 at Etihad Arena. Performances are scheduled for Wednesday through Sunday. There are shows at 6.30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3pm and 8pm on Fridays; and 1pm and 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at Dh100 for shows on weekdays and Dh175 at weekends. The show follows Mara on an enchanting journey into “The Magic Box”, where she encounters beloved Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy and more. Over 90 minutes, audiences will hear a medley of more than 75 Disney classics, including <i>A Whole New World</i> from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/the-return-of-jafar-aladdin-2-in-the-works-with-mena-massoud-and-will-smith-expected-to-star-1.978437" target="_blank"><i>Aladdin</i></a>, <i>Let It Go</i> from <i>Frozen</i>, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2022/01/20/encanto-hit-we-dont-talk-about-bruno-more-popular-than-let-it-go-from-frozen/" target="_blank"><i>We Don’t Talk About Bruno</i></a> from <i>Encanto.</i> The arena is located on Yas Island. Children under the age of three are not permitted. The show is recommended for ages six and up. The 90-minute performance does not have an intermission.