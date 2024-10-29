Disney The Magic Box is a musical coming to Etihad Arena in January 2025. Photo: Disney
Disney The Magic Box is a musical coming to Etihad Arena in January 2025. Photo: Disney

Culture

Music & On-stage

Disney The Magic Box: What to know about new immersive musical coming to Etihad Arena

The 90-minute show aims to create a nostalgic experience by bringing together catalogue of hits from past and present

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

October 29, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit