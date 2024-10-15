Abu Dhabi will be the second location for Sphere after Las Vegas. Photo: DCT
Abu Dhabi will be the second location for Sphere after Las Vegas. Photo: DCT

Culture

Music & On-stage

Sphere Abu Dhabi: Famed Las Vegas entertainment venue is coming to the UAE

Arena blends cutting-edge audiovisuals with 16K wraparound screen for immersive shows

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

October 15, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit