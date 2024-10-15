Sphere Abu Dhabi: Famed Las Vegas entertainment venue is coming to the UAE

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2023/07/08/the-sphere-in-las-vegas-everything-to-know-about-the-massive-round-structure/" target="_blank">Sphere</a>, the spectacular Las Vegas entertainment venue, is coming to Abu Dhabi. The UAE's version will retain many of the original’s features, including the shape it takes its name from plus its exterior and interior surfaces made of LED screen technology, which will enable <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/08/07/why-a-gigantic-eye-has-been-watching-over-las-vegas/" target="_blank">striking visual displays</a>. The landmark 20,000-capacity venue, which is famed for its 16K resolution wraparound screens, opened in September last year and has hosted immersive shows by the likes of U2 and the Eagles. An opening date and location for Sphere Abu Dhabi are yet to be announced but it will be designed to host a variety of events, including concerts and storytelling sessions, while maintaining its pioneering visual and lighting elements, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Sphere Entertainment. “Sphere Abu Dhabi will seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits,” says Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi. “This partnership aligns with our<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/03/abu-dhabi-plans-to-earmark-10bn-for-infrastructure-in-tourism-strategy-push/" target="_blank"> Tourism Strategy 2030</a>, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a vibrant hub for culture and innovation. By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we're not only elevating our global profile but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings.” Sphere Entertainment chief executive James L Dolan described the group's first international expansion as a "milestone". He added: “The vision for Sphere has always included a global network of venues. Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact. We are proud to collaborate with DCT Abu Dhabi." Sphere sits just off Vegas's famed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2022/03/31/formula-one-set-for-las-vegas-return-after-four-decade-absence/" target="_blank">Strip</a>, near the Venetian resort. It reportedly cost $2.3 billion to build, making it the city's most expensive venue. The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi prepares to host one of the region’s biggest concerts, with Coldplay set to perform for 120,000 fans over four shows at Zayed Sports City Stadium in January. Meanwhile, Sphere in Las Vegas has a packed events calendar until April, featuring electronic music show Anyma and screenings of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/are-u2-set-for-a-uae-and-saudi-arabian-tour-1.868991" target="_blank">U2 </a>concert film <i>V-U2</i>, plus daily tours of the venue.