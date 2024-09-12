The 20 Dubai Opera shows to see, from Hans Zimmer to Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Tragic operas, hit musicals, classic ballets jazz greats feature in Dubai Opera's performance season over the coming months. The venue has announced its full 2024/25 programme of shows starting on Friday, including the staging of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2022/10/27/abu-dhabi-festivals-lavish-co-production-aida-is-a-show-stopper-in-madrid/" target="_blank">Giuseppe Verdi’s celebrated opera <i>Aida</i></a>, popular musical <i>Sweeney Todd,</i> Beethoven’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/why-beethovens-ninth-symphony-is-more-than-an-ode-to-joy-1.187888" target="_blank"><i>Symphony No </i>9<i> </i></a>by the National Polish Orchestra, French singer Carla Bruni and an intimate show by British pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Here are 20 shows to look out for with tickets available from the Dubai Opera website. A tragic tale of forbidden love composed by Verdi, <i>Aida </i>follows the struggle and heartache between Nubian princess Aida and the Egyptian warrior Radames. The production will be performed by the Polish National Opera orchestra, choir and soloists. <i>Evening and matinee performances; tickets from D430</i> One of history's most famous classical pieces will be performed by the National Polish Orchestra. First performed in 1824 and composed over the three years prior, <i>Symphony No 9</i> was Beethoven's last and marked a turning point in musical history, as the culmination of the Vienna Classical Period and the beginning of the 19th century's Romantic period. The words for the composition were taken from <i>Ode to Joy</i>, a poem by Friedrich Schiller, and they still represent values of humanity, tolerance and camaraderie. <i>Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh260</i> Composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and based on a novel by Alexander Pushkin. the opera follows the escapades of the titular character who looks for love in a transforming Russian society. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> The former first lady of France will make her debut UAE concert. Her subtle melodies and charming vocals promise an intimate atmosphere as she performs songs from a near two-decade career. Her debut album, 2003’s <i>Quelqu'un m'a dit, </i>brought her international acclaim and features fan-favourite songs such as <i>Raphael </i>and <i>Le Ciel Dans Une Chambre</i>. <i>Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh350</i> The veteran Italian singer adds a Dubai stop as part of his final world tour. Ever since the release of his 1974 debut album <i>Donna Amante Mia</i>, home to the hit<i> Io Camminero, </i>Tozzi has built a celebrated career in which he's enchanting audiences with his mix of pop hits and emotive balladry. <i>Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh390</i> The impact of the American jazz pianist and composer will be heard on stage and screen. As well as releasing a number of seminal albums including 1994’s <i>Introducing Brad Mehldau</i> and 2019’s Grammy Award-winning <i>Finding Gabriel, </i>Mehldau also contributed compositions to films <i>Eyes Wide Shut </i>and <i>Ma Femme Est Une Actrice.</i> <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> A new ballet staging of Shakespeare's masterpiece from acclaimed choreographer<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/on-stage/benjamin-millepied-and-philip-glass-ballet-collaboration-to-debut-at-dubai-opera-1.69683" target="_blank"> Benjamin Millepied</a>, known for his work on the Academy Award-winning film <i>Black Swan,</i> this show<i> c</i>ombines cinema, dance and theatre, with the production set to the original score composed by Sergei Prokofiev. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> The Italian trio, who describe their music as "opera", consists of baritone Gianluca Ginoble, tenor Piero Barone and tenor Ignazio Boschetto. Since arriving on the scene in 2010, Il Volo have performed with some of the world's top artists including Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion and Placido Domingo. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> Known for her chart-topping hits in the 2000s, the British singer kept fans entertained during the pandemic in 2020 with her Kitchen Disco series, where she performed from her UK home with her family. As a result of the viral fame, Ellis-Bextor cemented her resurgence by releasing a greatest hits album and a new single called <i>Hypnotized</i>. When her song <i>Murder on the Dance Floor</i> was featured in last year's film <i>Saltburn</i>, the single climbed the charts once again, leading to Ellis-Bextor reportedly working on a new album. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> Based on his 2012 album, the experimental German-born British composer Max Richter will bring new life to Antonio Vivaldi's <i>Four Seasons</i> by fusing the baroque masterpiece with Richter's signature electronic minimalism. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> For those looking for old-school entertainment in a glamorous setting, check out the end-of-year gig with Austrian singer Parov Stelar and Armenian State Symphony Orchestra as part of a gala dinner event. Come midnight, crowds will be ushered to the venue's promenade for some of the best views of Burj Khalifa's fireworks. With the Oscar-winning German composer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/31/hans-zimmer-dubai-coca-cola-arena/" target="_blank">Hans Zimmer</a> set to make a guest appearance, the orchestra will reimagine the work of composer Johann Strauss, regarded as the King of the Waltz, by blending with the cinematic compositions of Zimmer. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> Svetlana Zakharova, an internationally renowned ballerina, will perform in a double-bill ballet called <i>Modanse</i>. She will be joined by a cast of well-known dancers from the Bolshoi Theatre, as well as modern dance star Ildar Young-Gainutdinov. It will be split into two parts, with the second a tribute to Coco Chanel, called <i>Gabrielle Chanel</i>, which will feature more than 80 costumes. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will return with a series of performances inspired by classic rock bands Led Zeppelin and Nirvana, as well as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/60-things-you-may-not-have-known-about-michael-jackson-1.764661" target="_blank">Michael Jackson</a>. Over three nights, their music will be brought to life in a unique fusion of rock and symphonic music as performed by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. Richard Sidwell will conduct both the “Zeppelin Symphonic” and “Nirvana Reimagined” evenings while Sergey Smbatyan conducts “Jackson Symphonic”. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> To be performed by the National Theatre of Brno from the Czech Republic, the classic set tale in ancient India chronicles the love and intrigue between Nikiya, a temple dancer, her rival, the Rajah's daughter Hamsatti and Solor, a noble warrior passionately loved by both women. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> The Brno Theatre’s in-house orchestra will return to perform one of the greatest pieces of classical music. Left unfinished after Mozart's death in 1791, and completed by protege Franz Sussmayr, the work is characterised by its haunting choral and emotional score. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> “Bombino”, real name Omara Moctar, is not your typical rock star. But once the tall and demure musician plugs in his Stratocaster and steps on stage, dressed in the traditional Malian garb of indigo-coloured kandura and white scarf, the shy guy transforms into a scintillating performer playing the suped-up version of African blues. He will make his debut Dubai performance on the back of his new album <i>Sahel.</i> <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> The German electronic composer will return for a show dedicated to his latest album <i>In A Landscape, </i>out on September 26.<i> </i>He will be accompanied by the American Contemporary Music Ensemble. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> Conceived by acclaimed tango choreographer German Cornejo, the production will be a celebration of the dance form with all its blistering footwork and emotional intensity. Tango After Dark will also feature a full live band led by the sounds of the tango's signature instrument the bandoneon. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i> The British percussion collective Stomp uses members’ bodies and everyday objects to create a theatrical performance. The collective, ranging in numbers from eight to 30, have performed in Europe, the US, South America and the Middle East with various productions. <i>Showtime and ticket prices TBC</i>