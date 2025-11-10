Shaikha Al Nowais confirmed as first Emirati and woman to lead UN Tourism

Shaikha Al Nowais has pledged to be a driving force for inclusivity and sustainability after being installed as the first Emirati and woman to lead the UN World Tourism Organisation.

Ms Al Nowais was elected as secretary general in May and her appointment has been confirmed in a majority vote involving more than 160 countries at the UNWTO General Assembly in Riyadh.

She will lead the organisation's efforts to promote tourism around the globe for the 2026-2029 term. Her appointment is a "milestone moment" for the UAE and the international tourism sector.

Ms Al Nowais thanked the UN members for their trust and support and outlined her vision for the future in an address at the meeting, which concludes on Tuesday. “Tourism is not merely an economic industry, it is a bridge for human connection and a cornerstone for promoting understanding, peace and sustainable development among peoples and cultures worldwide,” said Ms Al Nowais, who previously served as corporate vice president of owners’ relationship management at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation.

“Together – governments, organisations, private sector partners and civil society – we will lead a new phase of collaborative work based on innovation, empowerment and sustainability, with a focus on developing human capabilities. We aim to make tourism an inclusive sector that creates opportunities for all – especially youth, women and local communities – to drive sustainable growth and global cultural exchange.”

Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism, led the Emirati delegation at the event and said Ms Al Nowais's appointment showed the country's standing on the global stage.

“We are witnessing a milestone moment, not only for the United Arab Emirates but for the entire Arab region and the global tourism sector," he said. "The election of the first woman to lead the world tourism system reflects a unanimous international recognition of the UAE’s distinguished position in tourism and economic diplomacy. It also confirms our leading and growing role in promoting sustainable tourism development and cultural exchange among the peoples of the world.”

Shaikha Al Nowais is part of the UAE delegation taking part in UN Tourism's 26th General Assembly in Riyadh. Photo: Wam

Global tourism agenda

The 26th session of the UNWTO General Assembly has focused on international efforts to boost sustainability, protect the environment adopt digital strategies and drive growth in the sector.

In August, Ms Al Nowais told The National of her plans to focus on investment and growth in Africa, Latin America and small island states. She said tourism was not only a leisure activity but could serve to build cultural understanding across borders.

"Tourism is not a luxury," she said at the time. "It creates jobs, uplifts communities and keeps small businesses alive. The pandemic showed us how vulnerable the sector is but also how essential it is to recovery. With the right planning and partnerships, every country – no matter its challenges – can benefit from tourism."

