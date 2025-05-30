UAE President congratulates Emirati named as first female secretary general of UN Tourism

Emirati Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais has been elected as the first female head of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

Ms Al Nowais, who has served as corporate vice president of owners’ relationship management at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, will be secretary general of UN Tourism from 2026 to 2029.

Her "appointment reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to empowering Emirati women in leadership roles and reflects the importance of the tourism sector as a key driver of sustainable economic growth", President Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

In a statement on Friday, UN Tourism said its executive council had met "for a milestone session to build on the legacy of the last eight years”.

It added: “Meeting for its 123rd session, the council assessed progress made around the priorities of innovation, investments and education and looked ahead with the nomination of Shaikha Al Nowais as new secretary general from 2026.

"Upon confirmation by the UN Tourism general assembly, Ms Shaikha Al Nowais will become the [first] woman to hold the position.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also issued his congratulations to Ms Al Nowais.

"Our young men and women represent our country and raise its name and flag high, he added in a post on X. "We are proud of them, we rejoice for them, we brag about them to the world, and we advise them to represent the United Arab Emirates with the name, status, and achievements it deserves."

Speaking previously about her nomination for the role, Ms Al Nowais said: “[It] is reflective of the importance our country places on empowering Emirati women in leadership positions. It emphasises the country’s efforts in promoting joint action to enhance the growth and sustainability of the sector regionally and internationally.”

Global challenges such as climate change, the accelerating impact of technology and changing geopolitical dynamics have left the tourism sector at a crossroads, she said.

“These challenges call for resilient, forward-looking leadership and diverse and collaborative solutions that can redefine the future of sustainable and responsible tourism,” she added.

“My goal is to build on successful tourism models and expand them across regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and Latin America to promote sustainable and inclusive growth and strengthen the global tourism ecosystem.”

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Countries offering golden visas UK

Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years. Germany

Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen. Italy

The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million. Switzerland

Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax. Canada

Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence.

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.