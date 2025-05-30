UAE President congratulates Emirati named as first female secretary general of UN Tourism

Emirati Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais has been elected as the first female head of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.
Ms Al Nowais, who has served as corporate vice president of owners’ relationship management at Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, will be secretary general of UN Tourism from 2026 to 2029.
Her "appointment reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to empowering Emirati women in leadership roles and reflects the importance of the tourism sector as a key driver of sustainable economic growth", President Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.
In a statement on Friday, UN Tourism said its executive council had met "for a milestone session to build on the legacy of the last eight years”.
It added: “Meeting for its 123rd session, the council assessed progress made around the priorities of innovation, investments and education and looked ahead with the nomination of Shaikha Al Nowais as new secretary general from 2026.
"Upon confirmation by the UN Tourism general assembly, Ms Shaikha Al Nowais will become the [first] woman to hold the position.”
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also issued his congratulations to Ms Al Nowais.
"Our young men and women represent our country and raise its name and flag high, he added in a post on X. "We are proud of them, we rejoice for them, we brag about them to the world, and we advise them to represent the United Arab Emirates with the name, status, and achievements it deserves."
Speaking previously about her nomination for the role, Ms Al Nowais said: “[It] is reflective of the importance our country places on empowering Emirati women in leadership positions. It emphasises the country’s efforts in promoting joint action to enhance the growth and sustainability of the sector regionally and internationally.”
Global challenges such as climate change, the accelerating impact of technology and changing geopolitical dynamics have left the tourism sector at a crossroads, she said.
“These challenges call for resilient, forward-looking leadership and diverse and collaborative solutions that can redefine the future of sustainable and responsible tourism,” she added.
“My goal is to build on successful tourism models and expand them across regions such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and Latin America to promote sustainable and inclusive growth and strengthen the global tourism ecosystem.”