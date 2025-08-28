First Emirati to hold top UN tourism job reveals plan to unlock Africa and Latin America

Shaikha Al Nowais, the secretary general-elect of UN Tourism, has set out her plans to target Africa, Latin America and small island states for investment and growth.

Ms Al Nowais, the first Emirati to hold the role, will be the leading figure in global tourism policy, ensuring it reflects local needs while promoting culture, education, training and sustainability.

Speaking to The National in her first interview since her election, she explained why tourism is so much more than leisure and serves to build cultural understanding across borders.

She said her mandate rests on five key points:

Sustainable tourism so growth is not at the expense of the planet. Inclusive tourism to make sure everyone benefits. Smart tourism driven by digital innovation to serve travellers better. Investment in infrastructure and strong foundations to improve safety, health and education. Building close partnerships with member states to achieve common goals.

How to bring about change

Ms Al Nowais insists anyone who sees tourism as secondary to other challenges is mistaken.

"Tourism is not a luxury," she said. "It creates jobs, uplifts communities and keeps small businesses alive.

"The pandemic showed us how vulnerable the sector is but also how essential it is to recovery. With the right planning and partnerships, every country – no matter its challenges – can benefit from tourism."

Part of her focus will be on regions with untapped potential, such as Africa, Latin America and small island states.

"Africa, for example, is rich with culture and talent," she said. "I visited [Democratic Republic of] Congo recently and attended a musical festival there, and it left a strong impression on me.

"I experienced 26 performances, each with its own identity and culture. As a traveller, this is what drives you to a destination – the chance to learn, to be open and to embrace new cultures."

Ms Al Nowais linked this directly to her plans for artisans, one of her key target groups.

"By creating communities of artisans, especially women, and giving them the support to market their work, we can help preserve culture while generating livelihoods. Their products are not just goods – they carry tradition, identity and the story of a place. Tourism can give them a sustainable platform and connect them with the world."

Funding and technology

Ms Al Nowais revealed that, ahead of her campaign, the UAE pledged $15 million to UN Tourism to help deliver on her programmes.

Technology, she believes, will be another key driver of transformation. "It allows us to know travellers better, to give them more personalised experiences and to be more efficient in our spending," she said.

"Innovation is also vital in education, making sure we can prepare the future workforce through wider and smarter access to learning platforms.

“Think of the online platforms like Booking.com or TripAdvisor where reviews and feedback guide decisions, or applications that generate itineraries and help travellers plan their trips more effectively.

"These tools are changing the industry and we need to make sure we use them wisely to enhance tourism, not replace the essence of it."

Shaikha Al Nowais is optimistic about what the future holds for tourism. Victor Besa / The National

Breaking down borders

For Ms Al Nowais, tourism is also a form of diplomacy because "it is through culture that people connect, whether through heritage sites, art, music or craftsmanship".

"Promoting cultural exchange strengthens dialogue and mutual understanding," she added. "This is vital at a time when the world needs bridges, not divides."

While her new role is global in scope, Ms Al Nowais is also candid about what travel means to her personally.

“I enjoy meeting people and I think this will be key when I assume my role because I’ll need to listen and accommodate the needs of many destinations.

"I also enjoy working out and spending time at the beach. If it’s summer, I’ll always choose a beach destination over the mountains. If it’s winter, I prefer something adventurous and fun."

National pride

Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island is one of her favourite destinations in the UAE because of the way its ecosystem and natural environment are being carefully preserved.

She pinpointed Dubai's remarkable growth as a tourism hotspot, saying it can serve as a striking case study for the world.

"The UAE is proof of what a young nation can accomplish in a short period of time. Look at Dubai – once a modest trading hub, it has become one of the most visited destinations in the world in just a few decades.

"That kind of transformation demonstrates what vision, planning and commitment can achieve. It’s an example other countries can look to as they grow their tourism sectors."

Ms Al Nowais also has a clear message to young Emiratis inspired by her appointment, particularly women.

"Don’t wait for permission to lead," she said. "Always ask questions. Don’t ever let anyone stop you from asking questions. And most importantly, serve with purpose. When there is purpose, you will feel satisfied and accomplished."

Make lasting impression

Ms Al Nowais, whose term as secretary general of UN Tourism will come to an end in 2030, is keen to leave a legacy of optimism.

"I want tourism to work for the planet, not against it," she said. "My legacy should be measured on impact – on the millions of jobs created, the businesses we help keep alive and the communities that benefit from sustainable tourism.

"This industry connects with many others. If we create the right policies, then hotels and tourism providers will rely on locally sourced goods and services. That allows small businesses to thrive and strengthens local economies."

She added that the success of her term will be measured on the effect of her five key priorities.

"They will be measured by the jobs we create, the policies we strengthen, the training programmes we expand and the cultural exchanges we facilitate. My responsibility is to ensure those programmes make a real impact on the ground."

