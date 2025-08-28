UAE leaders honour country's females on Emirati Women's Day

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday led UAE leaders in highlighting the pivotal role played by Emirati women in national society.

“The progress of the UAE has always been closely tied to the achievements of Emirati women and their pivotal role in strengthening our communities and contributing to our nation’s development,” he wrote on X.

“As we celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, the launch of the Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision reaffirms our commitment to advancing together – hand in hand – in partnership towards the future.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, described women as “the soul of the homeland”.

“We celebrate the woman as a mother, sister, daughter, and wife,” he wrote on X. “We celebrate her as a nurturer of generations, a planter of values, and a partner in the journey of development. We celebrate her as the soul of the homeland, and a homeland for the soul, and a companion on the path, and a maker of change.”

What is Emirati Women’s Day?

The official theme of Emirati Women's Day 2025 is “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years”.

Held annually on August 28, this year’s event coincides with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the General Women's Union.

The theme honours the achievements of Emirati women in the past five decades and emphasises the importance of community partnership in shaping the country's progress. Since it was established in 1975, the General Women's Union has served as a key national institution championing women's rights and development.

On Tuesday, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, said Emirati women represented the heartbeat of society and the foundation of sustainable progress in the UAE.

Women’s empowerment drives sustainable development and enhances the creation of a productive, cohesive and competitive global society, she added. Sheikha Fatima also noted that Emirati women remain a cornerstone of family life and social cohesion.

