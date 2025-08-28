Why this Emirati Women's Day has special resonance

In historical terms, five decades is a short period. However, it is this relative brevity that makes the achievements of Emirati women in that time all the more significant. In 50 years, they have eagerly embraced modernity while maintaining important Arab and Islamic values, embarking on a balanced journey that mirrors and supports the country’s own path into the 21st century.

It is a journey that has had many twists and turns. Before the emirates of the UAE came together, women’s contribution to society, although fundamental, went largely undocumented. With the benefit of hindsight, it is clear that the hard work of those earlier generations of women paved the way for their daughters to make their mark in a more visible way.

These more recent contributions are being celebrated as the UAE marks Emirati Women’s Day. This annual event has special resonance this year as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the General Women's Union, a key national institution that has championed women's rights and development. The Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, has been the leading voice championing girls and women in the UAE from homes to schools and the workplace.

When it comes to empowering Emirati women to help shape and guide their society, the UAE has established a track record to be proud of. The country ranked 13th globally and first regionally in this year’s UNDP Gender Equality Index, a leading position it has held for a number of years. Its Cabinet has passed laws ensuring equal pay. Women now hold half of the seats in the Federal National Council and occupy just over a quarter of ministerial positions.

The country has not rested on its laurels: a National Policy for Empowerment of Emirati Women 2023-2031 continues to advance this important work and less than a month ago the UAE Cabinet approved changes to the country's Gender Balance Council as part of a major drive to provide equal opportunities.

It is in this context that many Emirati women are making their presence felt as entrepreneurs, scientists, pilots, astronauts and artists, and in many other professions. In June, The National spoke to six trailblazing women excelling in the engineering industry, including Mariam Al Mansoori who recently etched her name in the history books when she became the first female citizen to remotely pilot the high-tech Garmoosha, a cutting-edge unmanned aircraft used for surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

In the same month President Sheikh Mohamed met the UAE's first female chess grandmaster Rouda Essa Alserkal, providing further encouragement to the fast-rising teenager who rose to prominence last year when she became the first female Emirati grandmaster at the Arab Women’s Championship in Sharjah.

Accompanying these diverse and contemporary achievements is recognition of the generations-long journey undertaken by Emirati women. This is to be explored in many of the planned exhibitions and projects at the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi where first-hand testimonies from Emirati women will reveal how the UAE’s growth is deeply rooted in the stoicism and leadership of its women.

Those taking part in this year’s Emirati Women’s Day events can reflect on 50 decades of progress and achievement. They will also be looking to the next 50 years during which they will play their part in meeting the challenges that are to come.

