Sheikha Fatima says Emirati women represent heartbeat of society

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, said Emirati women represent the heartbeat of society and the foundation of sustainable progress in the UAE.
She said Emirati Women’s Day, which will be marked on Thursday, is a tribute to the women whose perseverance played a pivotal role in the nation’s story, state news agency Wam reported.
Women’s empowerment drives sustainable development and enhances the creation of a productive, cohesive and competitive global society, she added. Sheikha Fatima also noted that Emirati women remain a cornerstone of family life and social cohesion.
Sheikha Fatima emphasised the need for joint efforts across government, the private sector and communities to enhance the role of the family. She added that the UAE is moving forward in introducing the National Policy for Empowerment of Emirati Women 2023–2031.
The policy aims to boost the participation of women in all sectors, while establishing a framework to promote women’s empowerment.
Sheikha Fatima said the UAE’s Year of Community campaign reflected the incentive to deepen social cohesion and strengthen the culture of shared responsibility.
What is Emirati Women’s Day?
The official theme of Emirati Women's Day 2025 is "Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years".
Held annually on August 28, this year’s event coincides with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the General Women's Union.
The theme honours the achievements of Emirati women in the past five decades and emphasises the importance of community partnership in shaping the country's progress. Since it was establishment in 1975, the General Women's Union has served as a key national institution championing women's rights and development.
