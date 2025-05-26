Sheikha Fatima donates Dh172m to Life Endowment campaign

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/07/sheikha-fatima-launches-website-to-promote-fund-for-refugee-women/" target="_blank" rel="">Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak</a>, Mother of the Nation, has contributed Dh172 million ($46.8 million) to <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a>'s recently launched endowment campaign to support patients with chronic diseases who are unable to cover the cost of medical treatment. <i>The National</i> reported on Sunday how the Life Endowment campaign raised Dh115 million in its first week, given to organisers Awqaf Abu Dhabi by 33,000 contributors, including institutions and people. “The Life Endowment campaign, which supports patients with chronic diseases, is an exceptional initiative stemming from the values of giving and generosity instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," said Sheikha Fatima. "It reflects the UAE’s unique approach to sustainable charity and humanitarian work, which has successfully expanded its impact by reaching more beneficiaries, focusing on human development and empowerment, and ensuring continued support for essential services that directly address the needs of vulnerable populations.” Under the slogan 'With you for Life', the campaign has been launched during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/27/president-sheikh-mohamed-declares-2025-as-year-of-community/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/27/president-sheikh-mohamed-declares-2025-as-year-of-community/">Year of Community</a> with the aim of helping to cover treatment costs for people, while supporting the research and development of pharmaceutical drugs. It is hoped the campaign can raise Dh1 billion. People and institutions can make donations in the following ways: