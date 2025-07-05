Emirati women doing handicrafts at Al Qatara Arts Center in Al Ain. Victor Besa / The National
'Hand in Hand': UAE announces theme for Emirati Women's Day

Emirati Women's Day is celebrated on 28 August

July 05, 2025

The official theme of Emirati Women's Day 2025 has been unveiled as “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years”, under the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation.

Held annually on 28 August, this year’s occasion coincides with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the General Women's Union, in 1975.

The theme honours five decades of Emirati women's achievements and underscores the importance of community partnership in shaping the country's progress.

The announcement aligns with President Sheikh Mohamed's proclamation of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community' under the theme “Hand in Hand”.

The shared slogan highlights a unified national vision to strengthen social cohesion and reaffirm the vital role of women as equal partners in building the future.

Carrying "profound national and social meaning," this year's Emirati Women's Day theme reflects the UAE's approach to empowerment - one that encourages collaboration across all sectors of society, state news agency Wam reported.

Since its establishment, the General Women's Union has served as a key national institution championing women's rights and development.

