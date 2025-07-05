UAE Minister of Family outlines vision for boosting nation's fertility rates

The establishment of a national fertility strategy is about improving the lives of young Emiratis rather than boosting population numbers, said the UAE's Minister of Family.

Plans for the strategy were discussed at last week's meeting of the Federal National Centre (FNC) during which it was confirmed feasibility studies were under way. The project is being launched against a global backdrop of reduced fertility rates, and the UAE is no different.

The FNC session heard that there was an 11 per cent drop in births among Emiratis between 2015 and 2022, while non-Emirati residents had experienced a 5 per cent increase during the same period. There were 30,889 Emiratis born in 2022 and 65,762 expatriates.

“Fertility rates are declining globally, and the UAE is not immune,” said Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, in a statement sent to The National. “But where others may see a looming challenge, we see a chance to lead – by placing family back at the centre of policy, in ways that are meaningful, modern, and uniquely preservative of our Emirati identity.”

This is now a “strategic priority” according to Ms Suhail, who added the first phase of a national assessment has been launched. Numerous government agencies are now involved in the creation of the strategy.

“The very fact that this topic has become part of our national dialogue is a powerful sign of foresight,” she said. “Population trends are not abstract statistics. They are the story of who we are becoming.

“Behind every data point is a young couple making decisions about marriage … A working mother balancing ambitions with nurturing. A father wanting to give more time but stretched by economic pressures. These are not only social realities – they are policy challenges, and more importantly, national opportunities.”

The move to boost the number of Emiratis born in the UAE is part of a wider plan to improve the quality of life of citizens in the Emirates. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, last year approved the Emirati Family Growth Programme “to enhance family stability and reinforce community cohesion”.

Part of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy, it also aims to empower youth to build stable families and enhance the family as a main driver of economic and social development in the emirate.

“We are taking a multidimensional approach. Not just revisiting child allowances or housing policies – although these matter – but rethinking how we empower young Emiratis to build families with confidence,” said Ms Suhail.

“We’ve heard clearly that many young people feel torn between personal ambition and starting a family. We acknowledge that social media narratives sometimes distort the beauty and value of family life. And we recognise that the lived experience of parenting in today's world demands more inclusive, responsive, and human-centred support.

"As we shape the National Strategy for Family Growth and Fertility, we do so with full commitment to collaboration, transparency and respect for the unique fabric of Emirati society.”

Changing times

Doctors in the UAE are also seeing a marked change in the profile of fertility patients. Dr Walid Sayed, group medical director of Burjeel Medical City Trust Fertility Clinic, a consultant who has worked in the country for nearly two decades, said a growing number of women are now seeking egg-freezing and fertility preservation services, often before marriage.

“Ten years ago, most of our patients were under 35 and already married,” he said. “Today, we see women in their late thirties and early forties coming in to freeze eggs – not necessarily because they have fertility issues, but because they’re not ready to marry. They’re busy with work or studies.”

Delayed marriage is a major driver of the trend, he said, along with lifestyle-related health problems. “Even among younger patients, we’re seeing low ovarian reserves, obesity, diabetes and poor nutrition. These all impact fertility. We’re also seeing a sharp rise in secondary infertility among men, often linked to smoking or the use of unregulated performance-enhancing substances.”

Smaller family size is also becoming the norm, said Dr Waleed.

Ovasave co-founders Majd Abu Zant and Torkia Mahloul say there has been a surge of interest in making fertility treatment part of standard health benefits. Photo: Ovasave

“In the past, most Emirati families had five or more children. Now, most couples want two or three. It may seem reasonable, but if you compare it to previous generations, the demographic impact is significant,” Dr Waleed said. “Too many patients come to us too late. We need official platforms that people can trust, where they can learn when to seek help and how to protect their fertility early on.”

In the Middle East, infertility rates are significantly higher than the global average,” said Majd Abu Zant, managing director and chief executive of Global Fertility. “Globally, around 10 per cent of couples face infertility. In our region, it’s closer to 15 per cent.”

The shift is especially urgent for Emiratis, given the country’s small national population. “This is why reversing the birth rate decline has become a priority for the government. But the solution is not singular – it’s multifactorial,” he said.

One of the biggest challenges across the region is that there simply aren't enough fertility clinics to meet the growing demand for treatment.

“That’s why we established our company – to invest in building the largest network of fertility clinics across the region. But capacity alone isn’t enough,” he said. Improving outcomes, he explained, means investing in research, innovation, and technology. “Governments and providers must continuously improve results through evidence-based care and constant innovation,” said Mr Abu Zant.

As fertility access and education demand is rising across the region, start-ups like Ovasave are stepping in to meet growing demand with tech-driven solutions and help translate the region’s policy reforms into real-world access.

“We’re seeing a surge in interest from both individuals and employers who want to make fertility care part of routine health benefits,” said Ovasave co-founder and chief executive Torkia Mahloul. “By launching mass screening awareness we’re making fertility support a practical reality for more women, earlier in their lives.”

