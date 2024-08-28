Amna Al Hammadi and Fatema Al Hammadi say women's stories will be highlighted at the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson/The National
Amna Al Hammadi and Fatema Al Hammadi say women's stories will be highlighted at the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson/The National
Zayed National Museum to showcase integral role Emirati women have played shaping the UAE
New cultural institution on Saadiyat Island set to highlight leadership shown by females over many generations to unite communities and grow the country