Sheikha Fatima and President Sheikh Mohamed pay tribute on Emirati Women's Day

Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, has praised the “unwavering commitment” of Emirati women, saying their achievements have brought hope and pride to the UAE.

On Emirati Women's Day, Sheikha Fatima paid tribute to the efforts of women, which have proved to be an “essential foundation” in the country's rich history.

Emirati women are paving the way “for a future filled with ambitious and promising accomplishments”, she said in an uplifting message shared by Abu Dhabi Media Office on Monday.

“As we celebrate Emirati Women's Day 2023, it brings me joy to applaud your efforts and accomplishments, which have been an essential foundation in shaping our country's history,” Sheikha Fatima said.

President Sheikh Mohamed lauded women across the Emirates on the special occasion.

“To the mother of the Emirates, my sisters, the mother of my sons, my daughters. To the Emirati women, daughters of Zayed, you are the radiance on the face of the nation whose path has been blessed by you, and the glad tidings of its progress,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We are an asset in times of giving, and we are lucky in moments of excellence. Your role is the foundation, and your ambition is the sky.”

Emirati Women's Day is observed on August 28 each year and serves as an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of talented women to the UAE's development.

The theme of this year's celebration, announced by Sheikha Fatima earlier this year, is “We Collaborate for Tomorrow”.

The theme was chosen to align with President Sheikh Mohamed announcement that 2023 would be the “Year of Sustainability,” highlighting the UAE's commitment to finding innovative solutions to sustainability challenges.

Prominent Emirati women who are playing a pivotal role in the growth of the UAE spoke of the significance of the annual event.

UAE's female leaders show support

Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister for Climate Change and Environment, said women have a crucial part to play in creating a prosperous tomorrow - in the UAE and beyond.

"On Emirati Women's Day, I congratulate all Emirati women. We are all confident that women in our society - with the unlimited support of our wise leadership - are able to deliver more effort and success in all areas, especially sustainability," said Ms Al Mheri, in remarks carried by state news agency Wam.

"Having leadership skills and unbounded inspiration, women can lead society in adopting positive behaviours that contribute strongly to our march towards sustainable development in the UAE and the rest of the world."

Maitha Al Shamsi, Minister of State, thanked Sheikha Fatima and the UAE leadership for helping to harness the potential of Emirati women.

She said that women have excelled in the workplace and helped to develop strategies key to the development of the country, enjoying particular success in furthering sustainable strategies.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah, told of her pride over the significant strides made by women.

“I am so proud of the resilience and remarkable achievements demonstrated by Emirati women, bringing us to this pivotal point in our journey," she said.

"Every Emirati woman plays a vital role in shaping the UAE’s trajectory. Women have limitless possibilities, and I encourage each and every one of them to realise their potential, no matter what field they choose, nothing is out of bounds.

"Creating a more sustainable world is at the core of what it means to be a woman. We are not only caregivers, but also the creators of energy and ideas."