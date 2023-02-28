Sheikha Fatima 'led the way' for girls' education from the beginning

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, has been working continually to empower women through education.

She supported, encouraged, and believed in the role women could play in the country's development, said Sheikha Dr Moza bint Tahnoun Al Nahyan, adviser to the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

"In Sheikha Fatima's words, progress is achieved in its true sense when all members of the society develop in an equitable way. In the UAE, we have that and women are equal partners," Sheikha Moza said at the Global Summit of Women in Abu Dhabi, which took place from February 21 to February 22.

"Educating girls not only improves gender equality but promotes economic growth, and helps lift households, communities, and countries out of poverty.

"Sheikha Fatima always said education is the window through which women can gain a deeper understanding of civilisations. This is important for progress and development, as well as our society's continued advancement," Sheikha Moza said.

"In the UAE women's education was a vital component of the country's development, which was established by the UAE's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace."

Sheikha Moza said the UAE leads by example.

"At the Arab, regional, and international levels, the UAE is a model for women's advancement. It's important to note that women make up about 70 per cent of all university graduates, particularly in Stem [subjects]. In addition, women represent about 44 per cent of all researchers in this country," she said.

According to the latest data from the country’s Gender Balance Council, the literacy rate among women in the UAE is 95.8 per cent.

The most striking fact is that 95 per cent of female high-school graduates pursue further education at tertiary-level institutions, compared with 80 per cent of males.

Women constitute almost two-thirds of students attending government universities and 56 per cent are pursuing Stem courses.

"Globally, there are still several challenges that women face that prevent them from accessing education.

"According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, only 35 per cent of students enrolled in Stem-related fields worldwide are women."

"At the international level, the UAE pledged in 2021 to provide $100 million to the Global Partnership for Education to support the 2025 strategy for education programmes in developing countries, to be provided from 2021 to 2025.

"I am confident that the results and recommendations made during this Summit will represent a turning point in achieving the goals that we all aspire to in addressing the issues and challenges facing women in our contemporary world," she said.

