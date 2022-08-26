Sheikha Fatima praises Emirati women's role in UAE progress and development

Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, has praised the contribution of Emirati women to the development and progress of the UAE.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by Dr Maitha Al Shamsi, Minister of State, at an event organised by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to mark the UAE's eighth annual Emirati Women’s Day, she praised their keenness to actively participate in the public and private sectors.

Sheikha Fatima commended Adnoc's commitment to empowering women and increasing their participation in the oil and gas sector.

She said Adnoc's female employees are an example of the contribution Emirati women are making to the UAE.

Currently, more than 1,000 women work across Adnoc's onshore and offshore sites, including the oil and gas industry’s first all-female leadership team of engineers who work on a site at the Rumaitha field in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of #EmiratiWomensDay, we're celebrating colleagues who are leading the way for UAE women in energy 🇦🇪



This video features our first cohort of female lab technicians on Das Island, stationed at ADNOC LNG's facilities.#EnergyForLife pic.twitter.com/CZGtPTfqJK — ADNOC Group (@ADNOCGroup) August 25, 2022

“Every year, I witness the steady progress you are making in increasing your percentage at work, advancing professionally, and developing your performance through training, practice and experience,” Sheikha Fatima said.

“This has enhanced your skills and abilities and enabled you to make an effective and distinguished contribution to your country.

“Women now occupy the highest leadership positions in Adnoc and are no longer a numerical percentage of Adnoc's workforce, but strong and influential human capital, instrumental in the company’s progress.”

To mark Emirati Women’s Day, Adnoc signed the UN's Women’s Empowerment Principles, which are guidelines for businesses looking to promote gender equity in the workplace.

Twenty per cent of management positions in Adnoc are held by women, including three chief executives, and women are represented on the boards of directors at 16 out of 18 Adnoc Group companies.

In addition, Adnoc's In-Country Value programme has enabled the employment of more than 1,500 Emirati women in the UAE’s private sector since the inception of the programme in 2018.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, said the company will continue to help further the careers of Emirati women in the energy sector.

“Empowering Emirati women has always been a consistent approach laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and today, our wise Leadership are keen to provide opportunities for them to unlock their full potential to enable them to participate fully in the economic and social progress of the nation,” said Dr Al Jaber.

“Adnoc continues to empower women by providing everything necessary to encourage female employees to build successful careers in the energy sector.

“Adnoc has put in place policies and initiatives that encourage women’s participation and promote a balance between work and family life and we have provided all the necessary facilities to meet the needs of female employees in our offices, plants, and onshore and offshore fields.”