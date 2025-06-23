Pioneering Emirati pilot on a mission to inspire as UAE women build for the future

The sky is the limit for a trailblazing Emirati woman hoping to inspire others to make their dreams take flight as she provides a crucial guiding hand in the success of a cutting-edge crewless aircraft made in the UAE.

Mariam Al Mansoori recently etched her name in the history books when she became the first female citizen to remotely pilot the high-tech Garmoosha, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used for surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The light aircraft was developed by Adasi, a subsidiary of defence conglomerate Edge, to act as a critical tool for armed forces by flying into hazardous areas to capture valuable information without putting a pilot's life at risk.

Edge is one of the top 25 military suppliers in the world, known for investing heavily in innovation, smart weapons and emerging technology.

A Garmoosha light unmanned aircraft takes to the skies during a demonstration. AFP

Ms Al Mansoori, a senior production engineer at Adasi, was among the high-flying Emirati women to tell The National of their achievements to mark International Women in Engineering Day, celebrated on June 23 each year.

“I’m so proud of myself. Recently I achieved my dream. I became a UAV pilot for Garmoosha," said Ms Al Mansoori, who joined Adasi nearly a decade ago. "So I’m not only working as an engineer, I’m also a UAV pilot.”

She has worked on Garmoosha from its earliest days, involved in its development, integration and testing, and now supervises its production line.

“It’s amazing. You build it, then you see it fly and you have full control. That feeling is huge,” she said. “Since the first day I joined Adasi, I had this plan, inshallah, one day I will become a pilot. Last week, I graduated.”

She is now certified after completing ground school and 20 hours of field training. “When you see Garmoosha flying and you’re the one in control, it’s something else," she said.

Her success, she said, sends a message to young Emirati women: “Women can work and achieve in all fields. Our role is not different than men’s.”

Leading from the front

Emirati engineers Mouza Al Zaabi, Mariam Al Mansoori and Aliya Al Jaberi. Victor Besa / The National

Mouza Al Zaabi, an engineer at Edge subsidiary PPI, works in the defence and oil and gas division. She leads complex repair projects from start to finish – from technical analysis to customer communication and delivery.

“As an engineer in a high-precision, high-stakes environment, every day is a learning opportunity,” she said. “These challenges have shaped me, I’ve become more resilient and agile.”

Ms Al Zaabi said her family have always been her foundation by offering their encouragement. “They encouraged me and made me the proud Emirati woman I am today,” she said. “Their belief gave me strength.”

Her advice to anyone wanting to follow in her footsteps is: “Always believe in yourself. Don’t underestimate what you can bring. Engineering isn’t about gender, it’s about skill and passion.”

Powering progress

At Halcon, another Edge company that focuses on guided weapons systems, Aliya Al Jaberi works as an engineer in the power electronics department. She is responsible for designing how electricity is controlled and distributed across the company’s advanced weapons platforms.

“I’ve been at Halcon for three years now,” she said. “What fascinated me about electronics engineering is understanding how complex, critical systems work.”

She acknowledges the challenges of working in a male-dominated field but sees it as an opportunity for growth, not limitation. “It shaped me for the better,” she said. “My advice to other women: trust yourself. Our country has invested in us, now it’s time we give back.”

Championing diversity

Emirati women are also reshaping the workplace landscape at Ducab, one of the region’s largest cable and wire manufacturers.

Out of 99 engineers at Ducab, 16 are women, an encouraging number in an industry historically dominated by men.

Ducab is a member of the Challenger Programme, a national initiative to increase gender diversity in heavy industry by improving workplace culture, leadership pipelines and company policies.

Projects in the pipeline include gender audits, a culture toolkit and cross-organisational mentorship programmes.

Gender should be no barrier

Asal Alameri has followed in family footsteps to excel in engineering. Photo: Ducab

Asal Alameri, an operational excellence engineer, sets performance standards and works on improving manufacturing processes across the company’s cable production plants.

“It’s a very fun and challenging field,” she said. “Engineering isn’t as physical or male-oriented as people think. It’s about solving problems.”

She joined Ducab through a student sponsorship while studying at Higher Colleges of Technology. Her sister who is also an engineer, paved the way.

“She taught me things I didn’t know – like how GPA [grade point average] works from the first semester, or the importance of attendance and first impressions,” Ms Alameri said. “That made a difference.”

While cable production is still machinery-heavy, she says the engineering teams are increasingly balanced.

“Maybe not 50-50 yet, but women are excelling in every department,” she said. “It’s not about quantity, but quality.”

Rising to the challenge

Shaima Ali is excited to see how advances in AI will influence her work. Photo: Ducab

Shaima Ali, senior material engineer at Ducab, manages the raw materials that power the company’s products – from copper and aluminium to specialised polymers.

“My background is chemical engineering,” she said. “I can apply that to choosing the right materials and understanding how they affect quality and performance.”

She began as a trainee engineer, moved into manufacturing, and now leads material selection and compliance, ensuring all materials meet regulatory and technical standards.

“It’s never boring. There’s always a new challenge,” she said. “But the most exciting part is seeing how AI and technology are transforming our roles.

"For example, we used to do reports manually. Now, with a few inputs, the system generates them automatically, saving 50 per cent of our time.”

Her message: “Believe in your potential. Don’t let stereotypes define your path. Engineering needs diverse minds.”

Shama Almarzooqi is pursuing academic achievements while thriving in the workplace. Photo: Ducab

Shama Almarzooqi, also at Ducab, is a senior operational excellence engineer currently preparing to pursue a doctorate in artificial intelligence and sustainability in manufacturing.

She joined the company in 2020 after being sponsored as a student in 2018. Since then, she has rotated through various roles from process engineering to manufacturing and now excellence optimisation.

“I’m a progress person,” she said. “I already finished my Master’s, and now I’m working on my research for a PhD. I’m thinking about how AI can make manufacturing more sustainable.”

Her job involves analysing production data to reduce costs and improve quality. She works closely with departments across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“It’s not a desk job,” she said. “I move between departments and sites. Sometimes it’s exhausting, especially in the summer, but when I see the results, I feel proud.”

Among her recent accomplishments was helping to develop an AI tool to track production output and plan machine maintenance, reducing downtime and improving performance. “It’s a powerful feeling,” she said. “It shows how data and innovation can create real value.”

When she first told her family she wanted to become an engineer, it was a surprise for them. “I was the first woman in my family to choose this path. It was a challenge just to explain it to them,” she said. “But once I started, they gave me the strength to keep going.”

Her advice to others: “Engineering isn’t just about machines or maths. It’s about shaping the future. If you’re curious and determined and want to make an impact, this is your path.”

UAE%20v%20West%20Indies %3Cp%3EFirst%20ODI%20-%20Sunday%2C%20June%204%20%0D%3Cbr%3ESecond%20ODI%20-%20Tuesday%2C%20June%206%20%0D%3Cbr%3EThird%20ODI%20-%20Friday%2C%20June%209%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EMatches%20at%20Sharjah%20Cricket%20Stadium.%20All%20games%20start%20at%204.30pm%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20squad%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMuhammad%20Waseem%20(captain)%2C%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20Adithya%20Shetty%2C%20Ali%20Naseer%2C%20Ansh%20Tandon%2C%20Aryansh%20Sharma%2C%20Asif%20Khan%2C%20Basil%20Hameed%2C%20Ethan%20D%E2%80%99Souza%2C%20Fahad%20Nawaz%2C%20Jonathan%20Figy%2C%20Junaid%20Siddique%2C%20Karthik%20Meiyappan%2C%20Lovepreet%20Singh%2C%20Matiullah%2C%20Mohammed%20Faraazuddin%2C%20Muhammad%20Jawadullah%2C%20Rameez%20Shahzad%2C%20Rohan%20Mustafa%2C%20Sanchit%20Sharma%2C%20Vriitya%20Aravind%2C%20Zahoor%20Khan%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A